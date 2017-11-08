Sheriff's Deputy Indicted, Accused Of Telling Suspect About Impending Arrest

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of misusing information in a criminal investigation.

After receiving information from Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller, 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor requested TBI open an investigation into Timothy Martin Tyler, 47, on June 26. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information Tyler provided a suspect with information about his impending arrest.



On Monday, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Tyler with one count of misuse of official information.



On Wednesday morning, Tyler turned himself in to authorities, who booked him in the Franklin County Jail on $10,000 bond.