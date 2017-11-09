Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information On Stolen Lawn Mower And Utility Trailer

Thursday, November 9, 2017

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with a theft case. The sheriff’s office is offering a reward up to $500 for information that leads to the recovery of the stolen item and/or apprehension of the individual(s) involved.

The theft occurred on Nov. 1, at a residence located in northern Bradley County, which resulted in a yellow Spider radio controlled lawn mower and a 4x4 utility trailer being stolen.

If anyone has any information related to this case, please call the sheriff’s office Crime Tip Line at 423 728-7336 or send an inbox message through the agency’s facebook page, facebook.

com/bradleycountysheriff.