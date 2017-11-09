Christian Morales, 19, Arrested In Dalton On 2 Counts Of Terroristic Threats

Thursday, November 9, 2017

The Dalton Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and a possible barricaded subject at 1413 Kammi Street. No one was injured.

Early indications were that the incident began as a domestic incident. The suspect apparently became angry during an argument with a girlfriend and reportedly began firing shots with a rifle into walls and also outside the house. Nobody was hit. The girlfriend left the house safely.

The suspect, Christian Morales, 19, left the scene, but agreed to return and turn himself in. He was arrested without incident.

At this time he is charged with two counts of terroristic threats. Further charges are possible.