Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, November 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRON

2705 WOODSIDE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

ANDERSON, JAROD ANTWAN

1414 EAST 5OTH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

BARNES, DEXTER L

842 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

BARNETT, TIHONIE BERRY

5406 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON

8807 LAKE VILLA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

BEATY, MARSHALL CLIFTON

807 ELLEN RD HIXSON, 373431272

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

BELL, TOM PERRY

2613 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE

1503 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRADSHAW, JOSHUA CODY

105 LONGWOOD ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BURRELL, CHARTETA

616 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW

6815 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)

CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

8813 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CLARK, AMANDA LIANE

798 YELLOW BREECHES ROAD COSBY, 37722

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLOPTON, LARRY BERNARD

2611 E 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONLEY, TAWANA RENNA

5713 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT.

B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL796 LULLWATER RD. RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---DAVENPORT, GREGORY RENE814 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023710Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---DAVIS, KEVIN LEE7221 TANYA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ---DAVIS, SHELBY NICOLE1334 CLARA BROOKE COURT RINGGOLD, 30742Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 10,000)---DERAMUS, MAURICE LEON6218 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)---DOMINO, TYLER WILLIAM1309 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 10,000)THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER 1,000)---EDMONSTON, BRIDGETTE NOEL9 WEST MEDLEBROOK DRIVE APARTMENT 4 RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL1116 EDWIN LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ETCHERSON-TABB, RYAN CHARLES18634 RUSSELL ST DETROIT, 48203Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY---FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL2412 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FORD, DANNY EDWARD1250 MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)---FORD, QUACEY JAVON908 BELLE VISTA AVE Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FULLER, FIONA NICOLE4113 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARRETT, TARIQ M2311 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARDWICK, LAQUALA SONIQUE1904 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HENLEY, STEPHANIE DANIALLE10405 COLLINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---HORN, MARCUS CRAIG3004 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HORTON, ERIC HORACE500 W MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---HOWARD, GEOFFREY CORNEIL4507 FERNWOODLANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HUSBAND, JASMINE NICOLE7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---JOHNSON, DEBORAH SAMANTHA111 MASON COURT NW APT D HUNTSVILLE, 35805Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, DANIELLE BRITTANY963 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---JONES, TREVOR JAMES1525 VINES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KEITH, MICHAEL BROUGHTEN414 GRAYSVILLE RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000/CONSPIRACY TO COMM---KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL4218 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT---KELLY, MARTINAS ROMAINE101 EAST 2OTH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---KEYLON, JONATHAN RAY469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 5 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyASSAULT (ASSAULT ON POLICE)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KNIGHT, DONALD EUGENE3425 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )---LAWSON, AMY JEANNETTE1243 HALEY RD SMITHVILLE, 37166Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LAYNE, BRIANNA TAYLER203 SUMMER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MASTERS, KAITLYNN ELIZABETH3408 FLEETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCDANIEL, TOMMY RAY1209 CRANBOOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE1907 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OR PROPERTY)---MCMILLIAN, SHARITHA M2521 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE3307 LAMAR STREET RED BANK, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHADONE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---MILLS, JANICE ANN38 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOLTER, JOHN EDGAR4515 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, TYLER HAMILTON196 WARREN STREET ROSSVILLEQ, 30742Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MYNATT, ADRYAN JERMAINE2109 ROBBINS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO---NEAL, DAVID A3612 WELDON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---NEWBERRY, JONATHAN BRETT206 ANDERS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE7834 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH410 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---OWENS, JOHN NEPOLEON2212 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLING PROMOTION---PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD225 DOLORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---PORTER, SHARKETHIA D3615 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PRICE, ONTARIO MARKIS2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR---ROBINSON, KYREE MARKELL2806 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SCRUGGS, SEAN MICHEAL1725 NEWTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHOPE, BARBARA JUSTINE8242 BELLMILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---SOUTHERS, TEDRA MARQUIS6510 BALLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STODGHILL, CECIL FRANKLIN709 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLING PROMOTIONUNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGESSTORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE---STODGHILL, DARRELL GEORGE2125 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLING PROMOTIONSTORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALEUNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES---STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE1000 BETSY PATT DRIVE JASPER, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---SUTTON, MONTEZ DEANDRE723 MYSTIC BROOK CT CHATTANOOGA, 374218347Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---TANNER, TYLER210 HENDRICKS BLVD 23 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TATE, JASON ARTHUR304 SIMS DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TATE, TEVIN ALLEN305 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE2008 SCHMIDT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOALATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION )---TYROFF, CHARLES FRANKLIN7728 HENSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---WALTERS, CAMERON DALTON797 SLYGO ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 803 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, ERIC DEWHITE201 EAST STREET APT26 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILLIAMS, TERRAN KATHERINE727 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, THOMAS BERLE4806 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLING PROMOTIONPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON1415 GLENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BARNES, DEXTER L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 BARNETT, TIHONIE BERRY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BEATY, MARSHALL CLIFTON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/04/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BRADSHAW, JOSHUA CODY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BURRELL, CHARTETA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT) CLARK, AMANDA LIANE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLOPTON, LARRY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/25/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CONLEY, TAWANA RENNA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/03/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES DAVENPORT, GREGORY RENE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/12/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND DAVIS, KEVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/02/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ DERAMUS, MAURICE LEON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT) EDMONSTON, BRIDGETTE NOEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, DANNY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/05/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT) FORD, QUACEY JAVON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FULLER, FIONA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRETT, TARIQ M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENLEY, STEPHANIE DANIALLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA) HORN, MARCUS CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HORTON, ERIC HORACE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HOWARD, GEOFFREY CORNEIL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/25/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HUSBAND, JASMINE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JOHNSON, DEBORAH SAMANTHA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, DANIELLE BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED JONES, TREVOR JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KAZWELL, KEITH ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ( MAYO FLORIDA) KEITH, MICHAEL BROUGHTEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000/CONSPIRACY TO COMM

KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT KELLY, MARTINAS ROMAINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY LAYNE, BRIANNA TAYLER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MASTERS, KAITLYNN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OR PROPERTY) MCMILLIAN, SHARITHA M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/03/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHADONE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE MOLTER, JOHN EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, TYLER HAMILTON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MYNATT, ADRYAN JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

NEAL, DAVID A

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/26/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NEWBERRY, JONATHAN BRETT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/31/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S OWENS, JOHN NEPOLEON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/16/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GAMBLING PROMOTION ROBINSON, KYREE MARKELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SCRUGGS, SEAN MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHOPE, BARBARA JUSTINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/24/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM STODGHILL, CECIL FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/29/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

GAMBLING PROMOTION

UNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES

STORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE STODGHILL, DARRELL GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/13/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

GAMBLING PROMOTION

STORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE

UNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES

STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) SUTTON, MONTEZ DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) TANNER, TYLER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TATE, JASON ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/27/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TATE, TEVIN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOALATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ) TYROFF, CHARLES FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/19/1969

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED WALTERS, CAMERON DALTON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE WILLIAMS, ERIC DEWHITE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WILLIAMS, TERRAN KATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

