Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALLEN, RICHARD TYRON
2705 WOODSIDE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ANDERSON, JAROD ANTWAN
1414 EAST 5OTH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
BARNES, DEXTER L
842 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
BARNETT, TIHONIE BERRY
5406 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON
8807 LAKE VILLA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
BEATY, MARSHALL CLIFTON
807 ELLEN RD HIXSON, 373431272
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BELL, TOM PERRY
2613 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE
1503 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BRADSHAW, JOSHUA CODY
105 LONGWOOD ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURRELL, CHARTETA
616 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW
6815 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE
8813 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CLARK, AMANDA LIANE
798 YELLOW BREECHES ROAD COSBY, 37722
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLOPTON, LARRY BERNARD
2611 E 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CONLEY, TAWANA RENNA
5713 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT.
B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL
796 LULLWATER RD. RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
DAVENPORT, GREGORY RENE
814 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023710
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
DAVIS, KEVIN LEE
7221 TANYA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
DAVIS, SHELBY NICOLE
1334 CLARA BROOKE COURT RINGGOLD, 30742
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 10,000)
---
DERAMUS, MAURICE LEON
6218 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
DOMINO, TYLER WILLIAM
1309 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 10,000)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
---
EDMONSTON, BRIDGETTE NOEL
9 WEST MEDLEBROOK DRIVE APARTMENT 4 RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL
1116 EDWIN LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ETCHERSON-TABB, RYAN CHARLES
18634 RUSSELL ST DETROIT, 48203
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL
2412 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FORD, DANNY EDWARD
1250 MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
FORD, QUACEY JAVON
908 BELLE VISTA AVE Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FULLER, FIONA NICOLE
4113 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARRETT, TARIQ M
2311 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDWICK, LAQUALA SONIQUE
1904 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENLEY, STEPHANIE DANIALLE
10405 COLLINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
HORN, MARCUS CRAIG
3004 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HORTON, ERIC HORACE
500 W MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HOWARD, GEOFFREY CORNEIL
4507 FERNWOODLANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HUSBAND, JASMINE NICOLE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
JOHNSON, DEBORAH SAMANTHA
111 MASON COURT NW APT D HUNTSVILLE, 35805
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, DANIELLE BRITTANY
963 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
JONES, TREVOR JAMES
1525 VINES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KEITH, MICHAEL BROUGHTEN
414 GRAYSVILLE RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000/CONSPIRACY TO COMM
---
KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL
4218 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
---
KELLY, MARTINAS ROMAINE
101 EAST 2OTH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
KEYLON, JONATHAN RAY
469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 5 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT (ASSAULT ON POLICE)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KNIGHT, DONALD EUGENE
3425 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
LAWSON, AMY JEANNETTE
1243 HALEY RD SMITHVILLE, 37166
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAYNE, BRIANNA TAYLER
203 SUMMER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MASTERS, KAITLYNN ELIZABETH
3408 FLEETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCDANIEL, TOMMY RAY
1209 CRANBOOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE
1907 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OR PROPERTY)
---
MCMILLIAN, SHARITHA M
2521 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE
3307 LAMAR STREET RED BANK, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHADONE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
MILLS, JANICE ANN
38 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MOLTER, JOHN EDGAR
4515 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, TYLER HAMILTON
196 WARREN STREET ROSSVILLEQ, 30742
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MYNATT, ADRYAN JERMAINE
2109 ROBBINS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
---
NEAL, DAVID A
3612 WELDON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NEWBERRY, JONATHAN BRETT
206 ANDERS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
7834 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
410 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
OWENS, JOHN NEPOLEON
2212 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING PROMOTION
---
PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD
225 DOLORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
PORTER, SHARKETHIA D
3615 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PRICE, ONTARIO MARKIS
2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ROBINSON, KYREE MARKELL
2806 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SCRUGGS, SEAN MICHEAL
1725 NEWTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHOPE, BARBARA JUSTINE
8242 BELLMILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
SOUTHERS, TEDRA MARQUIS
6510 BALLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STODGHILL, CECIL FRANKLIN
709 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
GAMBLING PROMOTION
UNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES
STORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE
---
STODGHILL, DARRELL GEORGE
2125 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
GAMBLING PROMOTION
STORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE
UNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES
---
STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE
1000 BETSY PATT DRIVE JASPER, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
SUTTON, MONTEZ DEANDRE
723 MYSTIC BROOK CT CHATTANOOGA, 374218347
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
TANNER, TYLER
210 HENDRICKS BLVD 23 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TATE, JASON ARTHUR
304 SIMS DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TATE, TEVIN ALLEN
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE
2008 SCHMIDT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOALATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION )
---
TYROFF, CHARLES FRANKLIN
7728 HENSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
WALTERS, CAMERON DALTON
797 SLYGO ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 803 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, ERIC DEWHITE
201 EAST STREET APT26 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, TERRAN KATHERINE
727 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, THOMAS BERLE
4806 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
1415 GLENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
