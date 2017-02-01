City Council Incumbents Have Fundraising Edge Over Challengers

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

City Council incumbents are holding the edge over challengers in campaign financing.

Incumbent District 1 Councilman Chip Henderson gathered $11,740 to go with a $65 balance. He spent just $75.

Councilman Henderson was given $4,000 by the Homebuilders Association and $1,000 from Ray Adkins.

He received $500 gifts from Jon Kinsey, Michael Doubleday, Havron Contracting, John and Anita Zeiser, Realty X Change and Jerry Jones.

A report was not listed for Susan Miller.

Jay Nevans received $3,120 and spent $1,120.

He received $500 from Steve and Lisa Bean, Jill Higdon and Diana Nevans.

In District 2, Mickey McCamish raised $20,000 to try to unseat incumbent Jerry Mitchell. He has spent $56.95.

He received $1,500 from Michael Austin, DeWayne McCamish, Marilyn McCamish, Lydia McCamish, Troy McCamish, Nicole McCamish, Michael McCamish, Matt Bell, Kristin Bell, Thornton Strang, Zan Guerry, Julie Guerry and Alexis Bogo.

John Zeiser gave $500.

Councilman Mitchell took in $48,224 to go with his previous $4,313. He has spent $14,792.

He received $1,500 from Kevin Boehm, Jeffrey Morgan, John Foy, Robert Emerson, Olan Mills II, Robert Donina and Sharon Mills.

Giving $1,000 were Tim Hennen, Ben Probasco, Lesslie Lee Jr., Jon Kinsey, Ken Defoor, John Brooks, Paula Shuford and Marvin Smith.

Gifts of $500 included Herbert Cohn, Robert Johnston, Emerson Russell, Kristin Huntley, Chris Crimmins, Mike Mallen, James Pratt Jr., Scott Probasco III, Bill Killian, Roger Dickson, Andy Cox, Blair Carter, Committee to Elect Gerald McCormick, Allen Corey, Ryan Crimmins, William Matthews, Cornerstone Construction Group, Herbert Thornbury, Henry Glascock, Harrison Bullard, Marty Haynes, Glen Herald, Hiren Desai, James White, Mike St. Charles, Bill Wilkerson, Bill Raines, Richard and Susie Thompson, Miguel Morales Jr., DCF LLC, David Helton, MAC PAC, Mark Degler, Julie Taylor, Robert Gentry, Michael Rhyne, Robert Stickley Jr., Peter Waddington, Lowrance Runge, Shelia Boyington, Albert Waterhouse, Paul Neely, Clint Wolford, Jack Martin, Carl Hartley, Carla Donina and Marcus Lyons.

District 3 incumbent Ken Smith, who is unopposed, had $250 to go with $30,307 left from the prior period. The $250 came from Donald Norris of Signal Mountain.

Darrin Ledford, who is the only candidate to replace Larry Gorhn in District 4, received $21,333. He spent $5,471.

District 5 incumbent Russell Gilbert raised $12,700. He had $13,879 remaining from the prior election. He spent $11,879.

He received $2,500 from Ironworkers Local 704 and $1,000 each from Three Star PAC, Bobitron LLC, Lillie Gould, Juanitaw Graham and A. Woodard of Atlanta.

Gilbert $500 contributors included MAP Engineers, Jon Kinsey, Wilkinson for Senate, John Brooks, JS Security Consulting and Warren Woodard.

Reports were not listed for Jeffery Evans or Cynthia Stanley-Cash.

Unopposed District 6 incumbent Carol Berz raised $22,117 to go with $4,049 on hand.