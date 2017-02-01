 Thursday, February 2, 2017 43.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


City Council Incumbents Have Fundraising Edge Over Challengers

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

City Council incumbents are holding the edge over challengers in campaign financing.

Incumbent District 1 Councilman Chip Henderson gathered $11,740 to go with a $65 balance. He spent just $75.

Councilman Henderson was given $4,000 by the Homebuilders Association and $1,000 from Ray Adkins.

He received $500 gifts from Jon Kinsey, Michael Doubleday, Havron Contracting, John and Anita Zeiser, Realty X Change and Jerry Jones.

A report was not listed for Susan Miller.

Jay Nevans received $3,120 and spent $1,120.

He received $500 from Steve and Lisa Bean, Jill Higdon and Diana Nevans. 

In District 2, Mickey McCamish raised $20,000 to try to unseat incumbent Jerry Mitchell. He has spent $56.95.

He received $1,500 from Michael Austin, DeWayne McCamish, Marilyn McCamish, Lydia McCamish, Troy McCamish, Nicole McCamish, Michael McCamish, Matt Bell, Kristin Bell, Thornton Strang, Zan Guerry, Julie Guerry and Alexis Bogo.

John Zeiser gave $500.

Councilman Mitchell took in $48,224 to go with his previous $4,313. He has spent $14,792.

He received $1,500 from Kevin Boehm, Jeffrey Morgan, John Foy, Robert Emerson, Olan Mills II, Robert Donina and Sharon Mills.

Giving $1,000 were Tim Hennen, Ben Probasco, Lesslie Lee Jr., Jon Kinsey, Ken Defoor, John Brooks, Paula Shuford and Marvin Smith.

Gifts of $500 included Herbert Cohn, Robert Johnston, Emerson Russell, Kristin Huntley, Chris Crimmins, Mike Mallen, James Pratt Jr., Scott Probasco III, Bill Killian, Roger Dickson, Andy Cox, Blair Carter, Committee to Elect Gerald McCormick, Allen Corey, Ryan Crimmins, William Matthews, Cornerstone Construction Group, Herbert Thornbury, Henry Glascock, Harrison Bullard, Marty Haynes, Glen Herald, Hiren Desai, James White, Mike St. Charles, Bill Wilkerson, Bill Raines, Richard and Susie Thompson, Miguel Morales Jr., DCF LLC, David Helton, MAC PAC, Mark Degler, Julie Taylor, Robert Gentry, Michael Rhyne, Robert Stickley Jr., Peter Waddington, Lowrance Runge, Shelia Boyington, Albert Waterhouse, Paul Neely, Clint Wolford, Jack Martin, Carl Hartley, Carla Donina and Marcus Lyons.  

District 3 incumbent Ken Smith, who is unopposed, had $250 to go with $30,307 left from the prior period. The $250 came from Donald Norris of Signal Mountain.

Darrin Ledford, who is the only candidate to replace Larry Gorhn in District 4, received $21,333. He spent $5,471.

District 5 incumbent Russell Gilbert raised $12,700. He had $13,879 remaining from the prior election. He spent $11,879.

He received $2,500 from Ironworkers Local 704 and $1,000 each from Three Star PAC, Bobitron LLC, Lillie Gould, Juanitaw Graham and A. Woodard of Atlanta.

Gilbert $500 contributors included MAP Engineers, Jon Kinsey, Wilkinson for Senate, John Brooks, JS Security Consulting and Warren Woodard. 

Reports were not listed for Jeffery Evans or Cynthia Stanley-Cash.

Unopposed District 6 incumbent Carol Berz raised $22,117 to go with $4,049 on hand.

 


February 2, 2017

Tom Graves, House Pass Bill Repealing Obama Restriction On Seniors’ Access To Firearms

February 2, 2017

Alexander Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch

February 2, 2017

Senator David Perdue Discusses Efforts To Strengthen Refugee Screening Process


Rep. Tom Graves on Thursday voted for and the House passed H.J. Res. 40, of which Rep. Graves is a cosponsor. The legislation repeals the Obama administration’s rule that requires the Social ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement on Thursday, after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch: “It was a pleasure meeting today with Judge Gorsuch. ... (click for more)

Senator David Perdue on Wednesday, spoke on the Senate floor about the actions President Donald J. Trump has taken to strengthen the refugee screening process.   He said,  ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Tom Graves, House Pass Bill Repealing Obama Restriction On Seniors’ Access To Firearms

Rep. Tom Graves on Thursday voted for and the House passed H.J. Res. 40, of which Rep. Graves is a cosponsor. The legislation repeals the Obama administration’s rule that requires the Social Security Administration to share information with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System for individuals who received Disability Insurance benefits or Supplemental Security ... (click for more)

Alexander Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement on Thursday, after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch: “It was a pleasure meeting today with Judge Gorsuch. He is an impressive individual with outstanding academic credentials and an excellent judicial record. I especially like the fact that he would decide cases based on the law rather than on his ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protecting Our Nation's Greatest Treasures - And Response (8)

I recently read your article "Smoky Mountains National Park Record Visitation Proves it is 'One of  America's Greatest Treasures'" published on Jan. 13. I was very happy to see that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited National Park, and especially happy to see that it broke its own record for visitation in 2016. I am concerned with our new administration's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘God, Please Help Me!’

My greatest horror is what are we going to do when what happened last summer in Warren County, Ohio, takes place in Hamilton County, Tn.? A lawsuit was filed in a Cincinnati court last weekend that a female inmate, who had voluntarily turned herself in on a four-year-old warrant, was repeatedly raped, denied medicine as her epilepsy escalated, and only after eight days was taken ... (click for more)

Sports

Christopher Powers Tyner Past Central 63-53 In 6-2A

With Kevin Cameron not starting and only playing sparingly due to back spasms, Tyner’s Jerrion Christopher tied Central into spastic knots with a 22-point outburst in the first half and the hard-charging Rams went on to beat the Pounders 63-53 in District 6-2A high school basketball action Tuesday night. The Rams (20-1, 11-0), ranked No. 5 in Tennessee by coachT.com, had one ... (click for more)

State Duals Wrestling Begins Friday In Franklin

The most fun part of the high school wrestling season is finally here. All the dual meets are over and those personal battles to maintain a certain weight are almost over as well. And we won’t even mention those long and grueling practices that make weekends like this so worthwhile.  We’re down to the final three weekends and this first one will feature the annual State ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors