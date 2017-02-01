Police Say Men Were Dealing Large Amount Of Drugs From Unit At Patten Towers

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Police have arrested two men after finding they were dealing a large amount of drugs out of a unit at Patten Towers on E. 11th Street.

Police said the amount of drugs was so great that they could not weigh it on scales officers had with them.

Charged were Steven Lee Mullins, 38, and Christopher L. Smith, 34. They lived in room 507.

Police got a tip from an individual who said a man at Patten Towers was attempting to sell him meth. Officers were told to look for a white male wearing a black jacket.

Police in an unmarked car said Mullins and Smith approached their vehicle outside Patten Towers at 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

They said they were outside "to meet a friend."

Police found 1.6 grams of meth on Mullins. Both men were armed with knives.

During a search of room 507, officers found meth as well a substance that tested positive for opiods. The scale maxed out at 150 grams on the substance. A glass pipe was also found.

Both men are facing drug charges and criminal conspiracy.