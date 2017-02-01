 Thursday, February 2, 2017 43.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Corker, Alexander Among Rex Tillerson Supporters As He Is Confirmed For Secretary Of State

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday, joined members of the Senate in voting to confirm Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.

“Following a fair and exhaustive review in our committee, I am confident Rex Tillerson has the ability to be the effective leader the State Department needs,” said Senator Corker. “Mr. Tillerson led a global enterprise with 75,000 employees, possesses deep relationships around the world, and understands the critical role of U.S. leadership. He has expressed a commitment to defend American values and to restore U.S. credibility by strengthening old alliances and building new ones. I look forward to our committee forging a strong relationship with Secretary Tillerson and the department as we work together to protect our nation and advance our core national interests.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “As CEO of one of the world’s largest corporations operating in about 50 countries, Rex Tillerson has developed an understanding of other countries and cultures. As Secretary of State, that understanding will benefit Mr. Tillerson as he works to strengthen our partnerships with allies and deal with threats from those who would harm our nation. I am glad the Senate confirmed his nomination today.”

Former President George W. Bush; former Vice President Dick Cheney; former secretaries of state James A. Baker and Condoleezza Rice; former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates; and former Senator Sam Nunn (D-Ga.) have endorsed Mr. Tillerson’s nomination.


February 2, 2017

Breaking News

Tom Graves, House Pass Bill Repealing Obama Restriction On Seniors’ Access To Firearms

Rep. Tom Graves on Thursday voted for and the House passed H.J. Res. 40, of which Rep. Graves is a cosponsor. The legislation repeals the Obama administration's rule that requires the Social Security Administration to share information with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System for individuals who received Disability Insurance benefits or Supplemental Security

Alexander Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement on Thursday, after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch: "It was a pleasure meeting today with Judge Gorsuch. He is an impressive individual with outstanding academic credentials and an excellent judicial record. I especially like the fact that he would decide cases based on the law rather than on his

Opinion

Protecting Our Nation's Greatest Treasures - And Response (8)

I recently read your article "Smoky Mountains National Park Record Visitation Proves it is 'One of  America's Greatest Treasures'" published on Jan. 13. I was very happy to see that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited National Park, and especially happy to see that it broke its own record for visitation in 2016. I am concerned with our new administration's

Roy Exum: ‘God, Please Help Me!’

My greatest horror is what are we going to do when what happened last summer in Warren County, Ohio, takes place in Hamilton County, Tn.? A lawsuit was filed in a Cincinnati court last weekend that a female inmate, who had voluntarily turned herself in on a four-year-old warrant, was repeatedly raped, denied medicine as her epilepsy escalated, and only after eight days was taken

Sports

Christopher Powers Tyner Past Central 63-53 In 6-2A

With Kevin Cameron not starting and only playing sparingly due to back spasms, Tyner's Jerrion Christopher tied Central into spastic knots with a 22-point outburst in the first half and the hard-charging Rams went on to beat the Pounders 63-53 in District 6-2A high school basketball action Tuesday night. The Rams (20-1, 11-0), ranked No. 5 in Tennessee by coachT.com, had one

State Duals Wrestling Begins Friday In Franklin

The most fun part of the high school wrestling season is finally here. All the dual meets are over and those personal battles to maintain a certain weight are almost over as well. And we won't even mention those long and grueling practices that make weekends like this so worthwhile.  We're down to the final three weekends and this first one will feature the annual State


