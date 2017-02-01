Madisonville Man Indicted, Charged In Death Of His Father

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in an indictment charging a Madisonville man in connection to the death of his father.

On Dec. 26, at the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents joined the investigation into the death of Charles Ray Taylor, 46, shortly after deputies discovered the body of the Athens man in a wooded area off of Griffith Branch Road in Madisonville. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Robert Charles Atkins, 21, Taylor’s son, as the individual responsible for the crime.

On Wednesday, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Atkins with one count of first-degree murder. Authorities subsequently served Atkins at the Monroe County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges and where, at the time of this release, he was being held without bond.