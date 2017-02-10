 Friday, February 10, 2017 30.7°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, February 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BETTIS, CHARLES LEE 
1462 MASSENGIL HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37745 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR 
718 N GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BROCK, REYSAM JUNIOR 
4512 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BRUNO, NINO NATHAN 
6406 HARBOR MASTER DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHAUDHARI, PRAHLADBHA G 
3233 ARDAIN TRAIL EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST
---
COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN 
4509 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
CROWE, CHRISTOPHER IAN 
8539 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROBATION VIOLATION
---
DAWSON, ANTONIO 
818 ELOISE CT APT A ATLANTA, 30312 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OVEER $1000
---
DUGGAN, MALINDA DIANA 
2543 E 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNIGAN, TROY THOMAS 
106 SOUTH MOSS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
DYE, JOHN ADAM 
313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
EBERHARDT, CHARLES 
126 SPRING TERRACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD 
107 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
---
FISCHBORN, JESSICA A 
2004 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
GHOLAR, KADEEM MIKEL 
5459 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON 
1952 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGG DOMESTIC ASSULT
---
GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON 
6322 HIXSON PIKE APT B70 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR 
635 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEN, JAMES RAY 
4909 PATTON TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FROM WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
HOWARD, ANGELA DENISE 
2743 6TH AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY 
121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORTOLGETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA
---
KIDD, KEYSHAWN JAQUAN 
4205 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KOPOWSKI, AARON THOMAS 
115 PASSONS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
KRISTOF, ROBERT 
7732 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANCASTER, JAMES C 
801 ELINOR STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
LIGE, RAHEIM ANTONE 
2300 WILKINS CV DECATUR, 30035 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUD
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MILLER, UNAY KRISTA 
3811 CHERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORER, JEFFERY EUGENE 
416 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
MURILLO, FRANCISCO FELIX 
4035 KIRBY STREET ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
MURRAY, CARMEN NM 
82 RAULSTON STREETQ MONTEAGLE, 37356 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PRICE, WILLIAM PAUL 
143 NORTH CEDAR WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
---
QUARLES, BRANDON LYNN 
408 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RISNER, GINGER ANN 
805 FOOT ST JACKSON, 49202 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROLLINS, ZACHARY THOMAS 
4516 CRERAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE OF A CHILD
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
---
RUSSELL, ANGELA MICHELLE 
2215 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
---
RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE 
1504 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, DIANA M 
13324 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37879 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
SMITH, JENNA LEIGH 
321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
STOUT, STEVE ALLEN 
2152 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA 
510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $50
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TAYLOR, OTTIEREE LACHEL 
2314 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK 
7629 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA 
4811 LONEHILL RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN 
8432 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, DONTA DEVOE 
823 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
WILLIAMS, ERIC JAMALE 
1811 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
CHILD SUPPORT
---
WILSON, CORNELIUS EDGAR 
726 REDWING PLACE PLACE HOUSTON, 77009 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTI
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WOLFE, JOANN GERTRUDE 
4004 DONNIE BROCK OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODALL, DARRYL STEVEN 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS 
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (FROM FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)

