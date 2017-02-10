Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
1462 MASSENGIL HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37745
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
718 N GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BROCK, REYSAM JUNIOR
4512 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BRUNO, NINO NATHAN
6406 HARBOR MASTER DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHAUDHARI, PRAHLADBHA G
3233 ARDAIN TRAIL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST
---
COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN
4509 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
CROWE, CHRISTOPHER IAN
8539 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROBATION VIOLATION
---
DAWSON, ANTONIO
818 ELOISE CT APT A ATLANTA, 30312
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OVEER $1000
---
DUGGAN, MALINDA DIANA
2543 E 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNIGAN, TROY THOMAS
106 SOUTH MOSS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
DYE, JOHN ADAM
313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
EBERHARDT, CHARLES
126 SPRING TERRACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37407
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
107 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
---
FISCHBORN, JESSICA A
2004 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
GHOLAR, KADEEM MIKEL
5459 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON
1952 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGG DOMESTIC ASSULT
---
GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON
6322 HIXSON PIKE APT B70 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR
635 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEN, JAMES RAY
4909 PATTON TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FROM WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
HOWARD, ANGELA DENISE
2743 6TH AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY
121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORTOLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA
---
KIDD, KEYSHAWN JAQUAN
4205 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KOPOWSKI, AARON THOMAS
115 PASSONS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
KRISTOF, ROBERT
7732 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANCASTER, JAMES C
801 ELINOR STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
LIGE, RAHEIM ANTONE
2300 WILKINS CV DECATUR, 30035
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUD
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MILLER, UNAY KRISTA
3811 CHERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORER, JEFFERY EUGENE
416 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
MURILLO, FRANCISCO FELIX
4035 KIRBY STREET ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
MURRAY, CARMEN NM
82 RAULSTON STREETQ MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PRICE, WILLIAM PAUL
143 NORTH CEDAR WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
---
QUARLES, BRANDON LYNN
408 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RISNER, GINGER ANN
805 FOOT ST JACKSON, 49202
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROLLINS, ZACHARY THOMAS
4516 CRERAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE OF A CHILD
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
---
RUSSELL, ANGELA MICHELLE
2215 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
---
RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE
1504 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, DIANA M
13324 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37879
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
SMITH, JENNA LEIGH
321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
2152 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA
510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $50
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TAYLOR, OTTIEREE LACHEL
2314 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK
7629 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA
4811 LONEHILL RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN
8432 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, DONTA DEVOE
823 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
WILLIAMS, ERIC JAMALE
1811 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
CHILD SUPPORT
---
WILSON, CORNELIUS EDGAR
726 REDWING PLACE PLACE HOUSTON, 77009
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTI
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WOLFE, JOANN GERTRUDE
4004 DONNIE BROCK OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODALL, DARRYL STEVEN
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (FROM FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
Here are the mug shots:
|BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|hcsheriff.gov/cor/mugview/image.php?ID=208293" height="250" width="200" alt="">
|BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|BRUNO, NINO NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAUDHARI, PRAHLADBHA G
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/17/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|CROWE, CHRISTOPHER IAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DAWSON, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/14/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DUGGAN, MALINDA DIANA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNIGAN, TROY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|DYE, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
|
|FISCHBORN, JESSICA A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GHOLAR, KADEEM MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDEN, JAMES RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FROM WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|HOWARD, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KIDD, KEYSHAWN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KOPOWSKI, AARON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KRISTOF, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANCASTER, JAMES C
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|
|MURRAY, CARMEN NM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PRICE, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
|
|QUARLES, BRANDON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|RISNER, GINGER ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, ZACHARY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- RAPE OF A CHILD
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
|
|RUSSELL, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
|
|RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DIANA M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JENNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
|
|STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $50
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|TAYLOR, OTTIEREE LACHEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
|
|WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, DONTA DEVOE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, ERIC JAMALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, CORNELIUS EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTI
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WOLFE, JOANN GERTRUDE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/29/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YORK, BRANDON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FROM FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
|