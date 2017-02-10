Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, February 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BETTIS, CHARLES LEE

1462 MASSENGIL HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37745

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BROCK, REYSAM JUNIOR

4512 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BRUNO, NINO NATHAN

6406 HARBOR MASTER DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHAUDHARI, PRAHLADBHA G

3233 ARDAIN TRAIL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST

---

COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN

4509 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

CROWE, CHRISTOPHER IAN

8539 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PROBATION VIOLATION

---

DAWSON, ANTONIO

818 ELOISE CT APT A ATLANTA, 30312

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OVEER $1000

---

DUGGAN, MALINDA DIANA

2543 E 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNIGAN, TROY THOMAS

106 SOUTH MOSS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

DYE, JOHN ADAM

313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

EBERHARDT, CHARLES

126 SPRING TERRACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37407

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD

107 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA

---

FISCHBORN, JESSICA A

2004 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

GHOLAR, KADEEM MIKEL

5459 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON

1952 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGG DOMESTIC ASSULT

---

GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON

6322 HIXSON PIKE APT B70 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR

635 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARDEN, JAMES RAY

4909 PATTON TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (FROM WALKER COUNTY, GA)

---

HOWARD, ANGELA DENISE

2743 6TH AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY

121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORTOLGETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA

---

KIDD, KEYSHAWN JAQUAN

4205 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KOPOWSKI, AARON THOMAS

115 PASSONS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

KRISTOF, ROBERT

7732 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LANCASTER, JAMES C

801 ELINOR STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

---

LIGE, RAHEIM ANTONE

2300 WILKINS CV DECATUR, 30035

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUD

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MILLER, UNAY KRISTA

3811 CHERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MOORER, JEFFERY EUGENE

416 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

---

MURILLO, FRANCISCO FELIX

4035 KIRBY STREET ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

MURRAY, CARMEN NM

82 RAULSTON STREETQ MONTEAGLE, 37356

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

PRICE, WILLIAM PAUL

143 NORTH CEDAR WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

---

QUARLES, BRANDON LYNN

408 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

RISNER, GINGER ANN

805 FOOT ST JACKSON, 49202

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

ROLLINS, ZACHARY THOMAS

4516 CRERAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RAPE OF A CHILD

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

---

RUSSELL, ANGELA MICHELLE

2215 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $

---

RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE

1504 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SMITH, DIANA M

13324 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37879

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

SMITH, JENNA LEIGH

321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING

---

STOUT, STEVE ALLEN

2152 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA

510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $50

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

TAYLOR, OTTIEREE LACHEL

2314 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK

7629 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING

---

WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA

4811 LONEHILL RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN

8432 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WILLIAMS, DONTA DEVOE

823 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SEXUAL BATTERY

---

WILLIAMS, ERIC JAMALE

1811 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court

CHILD SUPPORT

---

WILSON, CORNELIUS EDGAR

726 REDWING PLACE PLACE HOUSTON, 77009

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTI

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

WOLFE, JOANN GERTRUDE

4004 DONNIE BROCK OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WOODALL, DARRYL STEVEN

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

YORK, BRANDON THOMAS

7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FUGITIVE (FROM FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)

