Corker, Alexander Vote To Confirm Tom Price As Secretary Of Health And Human Services

Friday, February 10, 2017

Senator Bob Corkeron Friday released the following statement after voting for Congressman Tom Price to serve as secretary of health and human services:

 

“As a respected physician and experienced lawmaker, Secretary Price will provide the Trump administration with responsible advice on health care policy and reform.

To effectively repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Congress and the administration must work together, and Tom will play a very important role in that process. I have spoken with him about the work ahead, and I am confident he will serve our country well as we work to put in place an alternative that works for the American people and does not waste taxpayer resources.”

 

Senator Lamar Alexander said after his vote to confirm Rep. Price, “As the former chairman of the House Budget Committee, Dr. Price has a thorough understanding of health care policy and the damage that Obamacare has caused. He can see the view from the doctor's office as well as from the lawmaker's office and will be an excellent partner as Congress works to rescue Americans trapped in the failing Obamacare system and to build better health care systems.”

Rep. Tom Graves said, “As Health and Human Services Secretary, I know Dr. Price will do a great job unwinding Obamacare’s mandates and taxes and implementing the healthcare reforms Congress passes, which will increase choice, drive down premiums and put patients first. It’s been an honor serving with Dr. Price in Congress, and I look forward to working with him in his new position, as we fight to rescue Georgians and all Americans from the disaster that is Obamacare.”


Perdue Meets With Judge Gorsuch; Calls Him Principled Jurist

Karin Alley, 25, Shot On East 41st Street Thursday Night

Pedestrian Struck On Suck Creek Road


Senator David Perdue on Friday released the following statement after meeting with President Donald J. Trump's nominee to the U. S. Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch: "After meeting with

Karin Alley, 25, was shot Thursday night. At app roximately  10:01 p.m. , Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E. 41st Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival,

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a pedestrian struck on Suck Creek Road. The victim has been transported to a local hospital. Until further notice, the 2300


Perdue Meets With Judge Gorsuch; Calls Him Principled Jurist

Senator David Perdue on Friday released the following statement after meeting with President Donald J. Trump's nominee to the U. S. Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch: "After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, it is abundantly clear that he is a principled jurist who will put the Constitution, and the rights of all Americans, at the forefront of any decision he makes. We discussed

Karin Alley, 25, Shot On East 41st Street Thursday Night

Karin Alley, 25, was shot Thursday night. At app roximately  10:01 p.m. , Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E. 41st Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police officers located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.   Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to provide medical treatment and later transported

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn't have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.

Roy Exum: Wheelon Is Still A Bum

In April of 2013 animal control officers, including the Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, raided a horse barn in Blount County and were both amazed and sickened by the way a well-known rogue trainer, Larry Joe Wheelon, had been abusing Tennessee Walking Horses. The pictures were horrible to view. One horse was in such pain it bolted inside

Sports

Bradley's Howard, McCallie's Clay Finalists For Top Prep Hoops Awards

Bradley Central's Rhyne Howard and McCallie's Jr. Clay have been announced as finalists for TSSAA Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball awards, which will be presented on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State on   March 7 at 7 p.m. CT. Howard, a junior, has been named to the All-District 5-3A team for four years, including as an eighth-grader

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state's top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue


