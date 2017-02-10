Corker, Alexander Vote To Confirm Tom Price As Secretary Of Health And Human Services

Friday, February 10, 2017

Senator Bob Corkeron Friday released the following statement after voting for Congressman Tom Price to serve as secretary of health and human services:

“As a respected physician and experienced lawmaker, Secretary Price will provide the Trump administration with responsible advice on health care policy and reform. To effectively repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Congress and the administration must work together, and Tom will play a very important role in that process. I have spoken with him about the work ahead, and I am confident he will serve our country well as we work to put in place an alternative that works for the American people and does not waste taxpayer resources.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said after his vote to confirm Rep. Price, “As the former chairman of the House Budget Committee, Dr. Price has a thorough understanding of health care policy and the damage that Obamacare has caused. He can see the view from the doctor's office as well as from the lawmaker's office and will be an excellent partner as Congress works to rescue Americans trapped in the failing Obamacare system and to build better health care systems.”

Rep. Tom Graves said, “As Health and Human Services Secretary, I know Dr. Price will do a great job unwinding Obamacare’s mandates and taxes and implementing the healthcare reforms Congress passes, which will increase choice, drive down premiums and put patients first. It’s been an honor serving with Dr. Price in Congress, and I look forward to working with him in his new position, as we fight to rescue Georgians and all Americans from the disaster that is Obamacare.”