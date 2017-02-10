 Friday, February 10, 2017 51.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Friday, February 10, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Feb. 3-9:

02-03-2017
Amy Gail Walker, 31, of 238 Longview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of shoplifting and simple battery.

02-04-2017
Dorian Rapheal Wade, 22, of 43 Pebblestone Drive, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Savannah Mackenzie Clark, 19, of 6574 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of brake light violation, driving under the influence of drugs, no insurance, suspended registration and tag light violation.



Kennedi Elizabeth Jackson, 17, of 305 Talley Circle, Ringgold arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Christopher Michael Hand, 22, of 704 South Seminole Drive, East Ridge arrested for possession of marijuana.

Nickolas Baine Anderson, 23, of 1124 Lytle Road, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.

James Thomas Williams, 46, of 3454 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield.

Anthony Iglesias, 48, of 406 Eagle Cliff Drive, Flintstone arrested on charges of no insurance and seat belt violation.

02-05-2017
Therese G. Cox, 62, of 903 Lanontville Road, Decator, TN arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Wayne Alonzo Westmoreland, 36, of 427 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, open container, operation of an unsafe vehicle, reckless driving, insufficient/defective tire tread and too fast for conditions.

Robert Chase Metcalf, 19, of 51 Eaton Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for simple battery.

02-07-2017
Amanda Demarious Holloway, 35, of 218 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for interference with custody.

Jade Breanna Craven, 22, of 313 Mountain View Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and headlight requirement.

02-08-2017
Richard James O’Donnell, 58, of 26 Cedar Village Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

Douglas Clinton Lyles, 32, of 1140 North Beaumont Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and seat belt violation.

02-09-2017
Manuel Alan Roy, 57, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, driving on suspended/revoked and no insurance.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….4
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1
Duty of driver to stop at, or return to, the scene of an accident……….1
Driving while license suspended or revoked………3
Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking school bus………..1
Failure to exercise due care……….1
Reckless driving……….2
Following too closely……….3
Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs…………3
Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….1
Entering or crossing roadway……….1
Brake lights and turn signals required………..1
Headlights required……….1
Defective/unsafe tires………..1
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle……….1
Failure to change name and/or address……….1
Window tint violations……….4
Seat belt violations………..4
Tail light requirement……….1
Proof of insurance required……….4
Suspended registration……….1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….7
Designation of emergency vehicles………….1
Vehicle turning left……….1
Failure to obey traffic control device……….3
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..3
Possession of marijuana……….2
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1



February 10, 2017

