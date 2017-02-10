Cyclist Struck And Killed On Suck Creek Road

at approximately 9:50 a.m. , to the 2200 block of Suck Creek Road for the report of a bicyclist having been struck by a vehicle. HCSO deputies respondedto the 2200 block of Suck Creek Road for the report of a bicyclist having been struck by a vehicle.

The victim/cyclist, Cameron D. Reese (Born 1997), was transported to a local hospital via HCEMS where he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The name of the driver involved in the crash is not being released at this time.

The scene has been cleared and Suck Creek Road has been reopened at this time.

