 Saturday, February 11, 2017 45.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Young Cyclist Struck And Killed On Suck Creek Road

Friday, February 10, 2017

A cyclist has been killed after being struck while riding on Suck Creek Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at approximately 9:50 a.

m. on Friday to the 2200 block of Suck Creek Road for the report of a bicyclist having been struck by a vehicle.

The cyclist, Cameron D. Reese, 19, was transported to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The name of the driver involved in the crash is not being released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division at 423-893-3503, Ext.237.



February 11, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 10, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

February 10, 2017

Corker Lauds Trump Meeting With Japanese Leader


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN  1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Grohn). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker on Friday made the following statement about President Donald J. Trump’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:   “There is tremendous opportunity ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN  1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County EVADING ARREST RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT SPEEDING FAIL TO YIELD STOP SIGN VIOLATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Grohn). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. “Bystander Project ” By Ruben Muriente Delgado (Family Justice Center) V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None) PLANNING a. 2017-003 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

My friends know that I am a big fan of obituaries. While I have written many, I love reading about “the good side” of people, that they sang in the choir, loved the Mets, and lead Boy Scout troops. But there are also the “classics,” death notices that are literary works of art and there just appeared the announcement that ‘Popeye” Charping had died of cancer in Galveston, Texas. ... (click for more)

Sports

Hixson, Red Bank Leading Region 2-A/AA Wrestling

There still a lot of wrestling to be contested at Signal Mountain High School on Saturday, but the Hixson Wildcats have a slim lead following Friday’s action in the Region 2-A/AA wrestling tournament. Hixson, which finished second to Red Bank last year after winning the previous two years, advanced 10 of 13 wrestlers to the championship semis Saturday morning and finished the ... (click for more)

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors