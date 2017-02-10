Young Cyclist Struck And Killed On Suck Creek Road

Friday, February 10, 2017

A cyclist has been killed after being struck while riding on Suck Creek Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at approximately 9:50 a. m. on Friday to the 2200 block of Suck Creek Road for the report of a bicyclist having been struck by a vehicle.



The cyclist, Cameron D. Reese, 19, was transported to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.



The name of the driver involved in the crash is not being released at this time.



Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division at 423-893-3503, Ext.237.