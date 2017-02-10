Friday, February 10, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Grohn).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.

“Bystander Project ”

By Ruben Muriente Delgado (Family Justice Center)



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)



PLANNING



a. 2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 Residential

Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone).

a. 2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4949 and 4978 Patsy Place, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) b. 2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Staff Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning) c. 2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) d. 2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 12/13/16) e. 2017-001 Carl Puryear (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2050 Hickory Valley Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)
f. 2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) g. 2017-017 Monica Luck (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1803 West 38th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff) h. 2017-011 CNE c/o Bob McNutt (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1801 East 12th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) i. 2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103, 2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning) An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. j. 2017-018 Tower Construction c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1608 East 13th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
k. 2016-004 Randy Troupe, Sr./Brian Davis (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3221 Brainerd Road, more particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3221Brainerd Road, more particularly described herein, from C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 9)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationl. MR-2017-008 State of Tennessee, University of Tennessee Real Property Office ?Adam Foster (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the 1200-1300block of Vine Street, the 1200-1300 block of East 5th Street, the 500 block of HoskinsStreet, the 500 block of McGee Street, and two (2) unopened alleys off the 1200 and1300 blocks of East 5th Street to allow for construction of an intramural sportscomplex, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain conditions.(Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 8)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to approve the transfer of HOME program funding from apreviously authorized project located at 2618 Cowart Street, as referenced inResolution No. 27855, to a new property located at 2706 Cowart Street.GENERAL SERVICESb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement, in substantiallythe form attached, with the Chattanooga History Center for a term of six (6) monthsto lease a portion of 1170 S. Watkins Street, further identified as Tax Parcel Number156C-C-012. (District 9)ITc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to amend theexisting blanket Contract No. 537031 with the Electric Power Board ofChattanooga to include a revised rate and service offerings provided per theoriginal blanket for the purchase of fiber optic services and support, for acontract amount not to exceed $2 million per contract year. (Added bypermission of Chairman Freeman)d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute acontract, in substantially the form attached, with M3 Technology Group, Inc. asproviders of video technology installation services to the Department ofInformation Technology, on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department, forthe installation of video wall capabilities at the Real Time Crime IntelligenceCenter (RTIC), for an amount not to exceed $250,000.00 per contract. (Addedby permission of Chairman Freeman)MAYOR’S OFFICEe. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Doug Dailey; MarkStolphmann; Ronnie Warnock; Matthew Williams; Susan Dailey; Jana Hall Papa; andJohn Smith to the Gas Board of Examiners for a four (4) year term.f. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointments of Joachim Volz and JeffMessinger to the Wastewater Regulations and Appeals Board for a four (4) year term.g. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of Farzana Khaleel (previouslyFarzana Mitchell) to the Airport Authority Board.PLANNINGh. 2017-006 MBSC Black Creek, LLC c/o Doug Stein/Obar Investments, LLC (SpecialExceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for aResidential Planned Unit Development for part of a property located in the 3800block of Cummings Road. (District 1)POLICEi. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa contract with Convergint Technologies for the Camera Solution for the Real TimeIntelligence Center, in the amount of $137,905.41.j. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa contract with IBM for the Business Intelligence Solution for the Real TimeIntelligence Center, in the amount of $316,095.00, with annual maintenance andsupport starting year two (2) at $29,656.00.k. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa contract with Mobile PD for a mobile device app, in the amount of $40,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationl. A resolution authorizing Tennessee Awning Company ? Lincoln Christensen, onbehalf of property owner, Robert S. Elliot, to use temporarily the right-of-way locatedat 325 Market Street for the purpose of installing a canopy, as shown on the mapsattached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions.(District 7)m. A resolution authorizing Edward Keith Sutphin, property owner, to use temporarilythe right-of-way located at Lot 5, Block 25, Guild Trail for the purpose of improvingthe unopened right-of-way for construction access, as shown on the maps attachedhereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTn. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to enter into a contract agreement with reference to the playground atthe Tyner Youth and Family Development Center with Kaboom, in substantially theform attached hereto.VIII. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.a) City Attorney’s Report - A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute asettlement agreement with General Electric regarding the Alstom Power, Inc.PILOT agreement, in a form substantially similar to the one attached afterapproval by the City Attorney.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 21, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. MR-2017-019 Byron Defoor/Lifestyle Way Property Investment (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 2334 and 2336 ElamLane, as detailed on the attached map. (Recommended for approval by PublicWorks) (District 4)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to award HOME program funds for the purpose of creatingaffordable housing units, for a total amount not to exceed $635,000.00, to thereferenced companies and individual.PLANNINGb. Signal Mountain, LLC/Hixson Pike Corporation d/b/a Harry’s Wine & Spirits(Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit fora liquor store located at 705 Signal Road, Suite 705. (District 1)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. A resolution to rename the unnamed right-of-way from 1100 to 1115 block ofBlackbird Lane, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-02. (District 2)d. A resolution to rename the opened and unopened 3900 to 4099 block of McDowellStreet to Veterans Way, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-01. (District 9)Transportatione. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon, Inc. relative toContract No. T-14-021-101 for professional services associated with the RiverwalkIV Extension, in the amount of $215,800.00, with a contingency amount of$32,370.00, for a total amount of $248,170.00. (District 7)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into a Partnership Agreement with The Gold Building – A DeFoor BrothersDevelopment, Project No. T-17-002-801, for the Westin Chattanooga located at 801Pine Street and to accept a contribution towards the cost of eleven (11) pedestrianlight poles, conduits, and installation, in the amount of $27,827.03. (District 7)8. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 28, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.