Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Grohn).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
“Bystander Project ”
By Ruben Muriente Delgado (Family Justice Center)
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)
PLANNING
a. 2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 Residential
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 4949 and 4978 Patsy Place, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Staff
Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)
c. 2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
d. 2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Deferred from
12/13/16)
e. 2017-001 Carl Puryear (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 2050 Hickory Valley Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for
denial by Planning and Staff)
f. 2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40th
Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
g. 2017-017 Monica Luck (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1803 West 38th Street, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff)
h. 2017-011 CNE c/o Bob McNutt (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1801 East
12th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
i. 2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,
2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
j. 2017-018 Tower Construction c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1608 East 13th Street, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
k. 2016-004 Randy Troupe, Sr./Brian Davis (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3221
Brainerd Road, more particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
l. MR-2017-008 State of Tennessee, University of Tennessee Real Property Office ?
Adam Foster (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the 1200-1300
block of Vine Street, the 1200-1300 block of East 5
th Street, the 500 block of Hoskins
Street, the 500 block of McGee Street, and two (2) unopened alleys off the 1200 and
1300 blocks of East 5th Street to allow for construction of an intramural sports
complex, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain conditions.
(Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 8)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to approve the transfer of HOME program funding from a
previously authorized project located at 2618 Cowart Street, as referenced in
Resolution No. 27855, to a new property located at 2706 Cowart Street.
GENERAL SERVICES
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement, in substantially
the form attached, with the Chattanooga History Center for a term of six (6) months
to lease a portion of 1170 S. Watkins Street, further identified as Tax Parcel Number
156C-C-012. (District 9)
IT
c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to amend the
existing blanket Contract No. 537031 with the Electric Power Board of
Chattanooga to include a revised rate and service offerings provided per the
original blanket for the purchase of fiber optic services and support, for a
contract amount not to exceed $2 million per contract year. (Added by
permission of Chairman Freeman)
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a
contract, in substantially the form attached, with M3 Technology Group, Inc. as
providers of video technology installation services to the Department of
Information Technology, on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department, for
the installation of video wall capabilities at the Real Time Crime Intelligence
Center (RTIC), for an amount not to exceed $250,000.00 per contract. (Added
by permission of Chairman Freeman)
MAYOR’S OFFICE
e. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Doug Dailey; Mark
Stolphmann; Ronnie Warnock; Matthew Williams; Susan Dailey; Jana Hall Papa; and
John Smith to the Gas Board of Examiners for a four (4) year term.
f. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointments of Joachim Volz and Jeff
Messinger to the Wastewater Regulations and Appeals Board for a four (4) year term.
g. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of Farzana Khaleel (previously
Farzana Mitchell) to the Airport Authority Board.
PLANNING
h. 2017-006 MBSC Black Creek, LLC c/o Doug Stein/Obar Investments, LLC (Special
Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a
Residential Planned Unit Development for part of a property located in the 3800
block of Cummings Road. (District 1)
POLICE
i. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a contract with Convergint Technologies for the Camera Solution for the Real Time
Intelligence Center, in the amount of $137,905.41.
j. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a contract with IBM for the Business Intelligence Solution for the Real Time
Intelligence Center, in the amount of $316,095.00, with annual maintenance and
support starting year two (2) at $29,656.00.
k. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a contract with Mobile PD for a mobile device app, in the amount of $40,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
l. A resolution authorizing Tennessee Awning Company ? Lincoln Christensen, on
behalf of property owner, Robert S. Elliot, to use temporarily the right-of-way located
at 325 Market Street for the purpose of installing a canopy, as shown on the maps
attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions.
(District 7)
m. A resolution authorizing Edward Keith Sutphin, property owner, to use temporarily
the right-of-way located at Lot 5, Block 25, Guild Trail for the purpose of improving
the unopened right-of-way for construction access, as shown on the maps attached
hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to enter into a contract agreement with reference to the playground at
the Tyner Youth and Family Development Center with Kaboom, in substantially the
form attached hereto.
VIII. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
a) City Attorney’s Report - A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a
settlement agreement with General Electric regarding the Alstom Power, Inc.
PILOT agreement, in a form substantially similar to the one attached after
approval by the City Attorney.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 Residential
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 4949 and 4978 Patsy Place, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Staff
Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)
c. 2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
d. 2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Deferred from
12/13/16)
e. 2017-001 Carl Puryear (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 2050 Hickory Valley Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for
denial by Planning and Staff)
f. 2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40th
Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
g. 2017-017 Monica Luck (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1803 West 38th Street, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff)
h. 2017-011 CNE c/o Bob McNutt (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1801 East
12th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
i. 2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,
2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
j. 2017-018 Tower Construction c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1608 East 13th Street, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
k. 2016-004 Randy Troupe, Sr./Brian Davis (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3221
Brainerd Road, more particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
l. MR-2017-008 State of Tennessee, University of Tennessee Real Property Office ?
Adam Foster (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the 1200-1300
block of Vine Street, the 1200-1300 block of East 5
th Street, the 500 block of Hoskins
Street, the 500 block of McGee Street, and two (2) unopened alleys off the 1200 and
1300 blocks of East 5th Street to allow for construction of an intramural sports
complex, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain conditions.
(Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 8)
6. Ordinances – First Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. MR-2017-019 Byron Defoor/Lifestyle Way Property Investment (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 2334 and 2336 Elam
Lane, as detailed on the attached map. (Recommended for approval by Public
Works) (District 4)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to award HOME program funds for the purpose of creating
affordable housing units, for a total amount not to exceed $635,000.00, to the
referenced companies and individual.
PLANNING
b. Signal Mountain, LLC/Hixson Pike Corporation d/b/a Harry’s Wine & Spirits
(Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for
a liquor store located at 705 Signal Road, Suite 705. (District 1)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
c. A resolution to rename the unnamed right-of-way from 1100 to 1115 block of
Blackbird Lane, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-02. (District 2)
d. A resolution to rename the opened and unopened 3900 to 4099 block of McDowell
Street to Veterans Way, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-01. (District 9)
Transportation
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon, Inc. relative to
Contract No. T-14-021-101 for professional services associated with the Riverwalk
IV Extension, in the amount of $215,800.00, with a contingency amount of
$32,370.00, for a total amount of $248,170.00. (District 7)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into a Partnership Agreement with The Gold Building – A DeFoor Brothers
Development, Project No. T-17-002-801, for the Westin Chattanooga located at 801
Pine Street and to accept a contribution towards the cost of eleven (11) pedestrian
light poles, conduits, and installation, in the amount of $27,827.03. (District 7)
8. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.