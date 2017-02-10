 Friday, February 10, 2017 49.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Councilman Chris Anderson Condemns Southside Social Policy

Councilman Chris Anderson said today, "It came as a bit of a shock to me yesterday that Southside Social, a bar and bowling establishment in my district owned by local developer John Wise, decided to implement a rigid and lengthy dress code that barred individuals wearing such items as plain white T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, construction/combat boots, and a variety of other clothing items.

"Mr.
Wise noted in the press that the move was intended to bolster safety at his establishment and to keep out so-called thugs, but one can hardly imagine a way that prohibiting baseball caps (backwards or otherwise), hoodies, or boots invites a safer environment. Rather, policies like these alienate certain residents in our community. That's shameful.

"I believe this community will not tolerate thinly-veiled attempts to exclude minorities from local businesses. As the City Councilman representing this district, I feel it is my responsibility to lead by example.

"Put simply--while Mr. Wise has every right to enforce this ridiculous dress code at his establishment, we too also have the right to not patronize restaurants and bars that violate our conscience. And that is exactly what I personally intend to do.

"Until this dress code is lifted and all Chattanoogans are welcome, I will not be patronizing Southside Social and invite fellow residents to join me in that decision. We have a moral obligation to make our voices heard with our wallets as well as our speech."

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Grohn). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. “Bystander Project ” By Ruben Muriente Delgado (Family Justice Center) V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None) PLANNING a. 2017-003 ... (click for more)

Corker Lauds Trump Meeting With Japanese Leader

Senator Bob Corker on Friday made the following statement about President Donald J. Trump’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:   “There is tremendous opportunity to expand a relationship that is hugely beneficial for both countries, and I commend President Trump for recognizing that by welcoming Prime Minister Abe to the White House so early in his administration. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wheelon Is Still A Bum

In April of 2013 animal control officers, including the Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, raided a horse barn in Blount County and were both amazed and sickened by the way a well-known rogue trainer, Larry Joe Wheelon, had been abusing Tennessee Walking Horses. The pictures were horrible to view. One horse was in such pain it bolted inside ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley's Howard, McCallie's Clay Finalists For Top Prep Hoops Awards

Bradley Central's Rhyne Howard and McCallie's Jr. Clay have been announced as finalists for TSSAA Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball awards, which will be presented on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State on   March 7 at 7 p.m. CT. Howard, a junior, has been named to the All-District 5-3A team for four years, including as an eighth-grader ... (click for more)

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)


