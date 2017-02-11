Cody Stamper, 24, Stabbed On O'Neal Street Friday Night

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Cody Stamper, 24, was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect, Charles Brown, 49, was arrested.

Late Friday night, Chattanooga Police responded to a stabbing at 100 block of O'Neal St. Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police located Stamper a block away from O'Neal St holding his bleeding lower abdomen. HCEMS were called and transported the victim to Erlanger for non-life threatening injuries.



Victim and witness statements provided police with a detailed description of the Brown. Using that description, police were able to locate the him moments later in the area.



Police determined that both the Brown and Stamper were involved in a disorder which escalated and resulted in the suspect brandishing a pocket knife. During that disorder, Brown reportedly cut Stamper in the lower abdomen. Brown was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

