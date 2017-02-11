 Saturday, February 11, 2017 60.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cody Stamper, 24, Stabbed On O'Neal Street Friday Night

Saturday, February 11, 2017
Charles Brown
Charles Brown

Cody Stamper, 24, was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect, Charles Brown, 49, was arrested.

Late Friday night, Chattanooga Police responded to a stabbing at 100 block of O'Neal St. Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police located Stamper a block away from O'Neal St holding his bleeding lower abdomen. HCEMS were called and transported the victim to Erlanger for non-life threatening injuries.

Victim and witness statements provided police with a detailed description of the Brown. Using that description, police were able to locate the him moments later in the area.

Police determined that both the Brown and Stamper were involved in a disorder which escalated and resulted in the suspect brandishing a pocket knife. During that disorder, Brown reportedly cut Stamper in the lower abdomen. Brown was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.


February 11, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 10, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

February 10, 2017

Corker Lauds Trump Meeting With Japanese Leader


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN  1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County EVADING ARREST RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT SPEEDING FAIL TO YIELD STOP SIGN VIOLATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Grohn). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. “Bystander Project ” By Ruben Muriente Delgado (Family Justice Center) V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None) PLANNING a. 2017-003 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

My friends know that I am a big fan of obituaries. While I have written many, I love reading about “the good side” of people, that they sang in the choir, loved the Mets, and lead Boy Scout troops. But there are also the “classics,” death notices that are literary works of art and there just appeared the announcement that ‘Popeye” Charping had died of cancer in Galveston, Texas. ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Nips Cleveland For Region Mat Title

You can always expect a knockdown, drag out battle any time Bradley and Cleveland compete in anything, especially when it’s a region wrestling tournament. Such was the case at East Hamilton High School Saturday where the two-time defending Region 4-AAA Bears  went to war with the Blue Raiders and six other teams. These two teams have had some classic matches already with ... (click for more)

Hixson Rolls To Region 2-A/AA Mat Championship

(Story will be updated) LEGEND AND FINAL TEAM SCORES: 1. Hixson (Hix) 191; 2. Notre Dame (ND) 144; 3. Red Bank (RB) 107; 4. Signal Mountain (SM) 93.5; 5. Chattanooga Christian (CCS) 85; 6. Boyd-Buchanan (BB) 84; 7. Central (Cen) and Whitwell (W) tied with 81; 9. East Ridge (ER) 48; 10. Sequatchie County (Seq) 25; 11. Sale Creek (SC) 10; 12. Tyner (Ty) 9; 13. Brainerd (Bra) ... (click for more)


