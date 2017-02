Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALDER, JACKIE LEE

414 W FRANCIS SPRINGS RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

---

BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE

3600 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

1612 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD110 O NEAL CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---BROWN, CHARLES ALLEN4116 CLEO AVE CHATTNOOAGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BURTON, DONALD RAY556 GARLAND STINNETT RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE1411 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---CARTER, JOSEY RANDALL1538 DOGWOOD DRIVE IDER, 359814440Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CHILEL, MIGUEL ANGEL SANDOVAL5507 BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH---CLARK, DERRICK M89 WOODIE DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---COLBURN, DAVID J8406 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37377Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DAUGHERTY, DOUGLAS TYE5315A HAISTEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374123250Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE2518 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, MANNZINEE RALFELL108 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DELAGARZA, ADAM DRAKE5225 OLD HIXSON PK APT C311 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CORECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEEVADING ARRESTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---DEWS, SIERRA TASHA1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR22 S. GERMANTOWN RD APT B1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO---EVANS, DEAUNTE RASHAD3218 18TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---FISHER, ZACHARY ALLEN2515 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043815Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---FOSTER, KIEFER GRAN T6514 HARBER VIEWS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GAMBLE, ANTHONY DARRELL1927 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEARD, MACK DONALD9309 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVER "STOP" OR "TURN" SIGNAL VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVING---HOWARD, DOYLE WILLIAM1313 MOUNTVALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 33360Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING---HURD, DARIUS KENTALL1109 MOSS DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolEVADING ARREST---JAMES, CHRISTOPHER DEUTRICH7710 E. BRAINERED ROAD APT 1017 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, CHARLES JULIUS2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolFORGERY---JONES, WILLIAM COREY5804 PATRICK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---JORDAN, BRIAN1135 OLD JASPER ROAD SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KERSEY, NEESHA RENEE33 W 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---LEPARD, WINTER RHEA4531 NEW HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MCDONALD, DAVID PATRICK301 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT1604 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR---MOHR, RYAN MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH1626 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY---PORTER, TORRIE CANTRELL4 LYNN GARDEN ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30707Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---PRIGMORE, PRESTON HARNER313 VALLEYBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RIDGE, CHARLES DOUGLASS202 ELM DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SCHULTZ, LEANNE MARIE825 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 373798092Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING---SEELEY, WILLIE J MICHAEL703 CASTLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SIMS, TIMOTHY LAMAR3569 FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SISK, HALEY ALEXANDRIA12764 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS---SMITH, ANNA NICOLE6254 TELETHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL14717 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA---STEWART, BRANDY LYNN7886 BORK MEMORCAL DRIVE OOLTWAH, 37362Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE---STRINGER, JUSTIN ALLEN2485 S LEE HWY LOT 26 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---THORNE, SHEA ALISHA6690 RIVER STREET DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---VENIER, KEVIN PAUL116 NORTH ST MARKS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WALLACE, STACEY LANETTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WEBB, TREVIN DEON1207 WRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY402 PAIN CHAPEL ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---YOUNG, TRESSIE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALDER, JACKIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/22/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROWN, CHARLES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/26/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CARTER, JOSEY RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHILEL, MIGUEL ANGEL SANDOVAL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/02/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH DAUGHERTY, DOUGLAS TYE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, MANNZINEE RALFELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DEWS, SIERRA TASHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO EVANS, DEAUNTE RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FISHER, ZACHARY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/01/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOSTER, KIEFER GRAN T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAMBLE, ANTHONY DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/06/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEARD, MACK DONALD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/12/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVER "STOP" OR "TURN" SIGNAL VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING HOWARD, DOYLE WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/06/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

STALKING HURD, DARIUS KENTALL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JONES, CHARLES JULIUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY JONES, WILLIAM COREY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO JORDAN, BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEPARD, WINTER RHEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MCDONALD, DAVID PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY PRIGMORE, PRESTON HARNER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RIDGE, CHARLES DOUGLASS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/16/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SCHULTZ, LEANNE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING SEELEY, WILLIE J MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SIMS, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/18/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, ANNA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA STEWART, BRANDY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/30/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE STRINGER, JUSTIN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WEBB, TREVIN DEON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/04/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/24/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE