David Burnett Steps Down From Marion County Democratic Party Leadership Post

Sunday, February 12, 2017

David Burnett has stepped down as vice chair of the Marion County Democratic Party.

He sent this letter to longtime Chair Jim Lewis:

Jim,

It is with a deep sense of gratitude that I regrettably am resigning from the position of Marion County Democratic Party Vice Chair. I am thankful for the many opportunities that I have had to serve the party as both Vice Chair and sometimes as Chair over the last 8 years. I am proud of our many accomplishments in the MCDP and the positive direction in which the local party appears to be heading at the present time.

As you know, there still remains a lot of work to be done on the state and national levels but I believe that as a party we are quite capable of rising to the occasion. Finally, I would like to say a big 'thank you' for having had the opportunity to serve with Mr. Jim Lewis in our capacity as officers and MCDP Board members. It has been a privilege and honor to serve in the MCDP leadership for the past 8 years.

Sincerely yours,

David Burnett

MCDP Vice Chair