Nicole Roberts, 37, Shot On South Watkins Street Saturday Night

Sunday, February 12, 2017
Nicole Roberts, 37, was shot on South Watkins Street, late Saturday night.

At approximately 11:26 p.m. Saturday night, Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person shot at the 1900 block of South Watkins Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Hamilton County EMS  responded to the scene and provided medical attention, later transporting the victim to Erlanger Hospital.
 
The suspect(s) are unknown at this time. Officers secured the scene and notified the Violent Crimes Bureau who are actively investigating the shooting and following all leads. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

February 12, 2017

PHOTOS: McCallie Wins Division II East/Middle Wrestling Tournament

February 12, 2017

David Burnett Steps Down From Marion County Democratic Party Leadership Post

February 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


David Burnett has stepped down as vice chair of the Marion County Democratic Party. He sent this letter to longtime Chair Jim Lewis: Jim, It is with a deep sense of gratitude that I

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALDER, JACKIE LEE  414 W FRANCIS SPRINGS RD WHITWELL, 37397  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East


David Burnett has stepped down as vice chair of the Marion County Democratic Party. He sent this letter to longtime Chair Jim Lewis: Jim, It is with a deep sense of gratitude that I regrettably am resigning from the position of Marion County Democratic Party Vice Chair. I am thankful for the many opportunities that I have had to serve the party as both Vice Chair and sometimes

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn't have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.

Roy Exum: Can I Trust You?

This Wednesday the voters in the city of Chattanooga will begin early voting for the Mayor and the City Council. And it is the consensus of those whose opinion I trust in our community that Chattanooga is in severe trouble, this before the first and the last vote will ever be cast. I believe, as do others, that of the four men running for Mayor, there ain't a winner for our community

Bradley Nips Cleveland For Region Mat Title

You can always expect a knockdown, drag out battle any time Bradley and Cleveland compete in anything, especially when it's a region wrestling tournament. Such was the case at East Hamilton High School Saturday where the two-time defending Region 4-AAA Bears  went to war with the Blue Raiders and six other teams. These two teams have had some classic matches already with

Hixson Rolls To Region 2-A/AA Mat Championship

Hixson's Garrick Hall has been coaching high school wrestling for a long time and he's had more than his share of success, but his world hit rock-bottom last weekend when his Wildcats failed to win a match at the State Duals. No doubt Hall and his assistant coaches had more than one heart-to-heart talk with the Hixson kids this week and it must have worked because they came out


