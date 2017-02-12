Nicole Roberts, 37, Shot On South Watkins Street Saturday Night

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Nicole Roberts, 37, was shot on South Watkins Street, late Saturday night.



At approximately 11:26 p.m. Saturday night, Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person shot at the 1900 block of South Watkins Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and provided medical attention, later transporting the victim to Erlanger Hospital.

The suspect(s) are unknown at this time. Officers secured the scene and notified the Violent Crimes Bureau who are actively investigating the shooting and following all leads.