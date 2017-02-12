Man Who Has Been Deported 3 Times Is Back In Collegedale

Sunday, February 12, 2017

A man who has been sent back to Mexico three times and always returns has been captured again in the U.S.

Heberto Diaz Mondragon is once again facing federal charges after he was arrested in Collegedale on Jan.18 on a failure to appear in court warrant from 2016.

He did not give his full name, but the next day the Automated Fingerprint Identification system tagged him as Mondragon.

In August 2010, Mondragon agreed to voluntarily return to Mexico.

He was arrested by Border Patrol a little over a year later and given an expedited removal back to his homeland.

Then he was back in the U.S. and in custody in July 2012. He was removed again in November 2012.

He got time served on his first illegal entry case and 105 days the second time.

He is again charged with illegal entry into the U.S. by a previously removed alien.