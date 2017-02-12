 Sunday, February 12, 2017 57.4°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Who Has Been Deported 3 Times Is Back In Collegedale

Sunday, February 12, 2017

A man who has been sent back to Mexico three times and always returns has been captured again in the U.S.

Heberto Diaz Mondragon is once again facing federal charges after he was arrested in Collegedale on Jan.18 on a failure to appear in court warrant from 2016.

He did not give his full name, but the next day the Automated Fingerprint Identification system tagged him as Mondragon.

In August 2010, Mondragon agreed to voluntarily return to Mexico. 

He was arrested by Border Patrol a little over a year later and given an expedited removal back to his homeland.

Then he was back in the U.S. and in custody in July 2012. He was removed again in November 2012.

He got time served on his first illegal entry case and 105 days the second time. 

He is again charged with illegal entry into the U.S. by a previously removed alien.

 

 


Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Can I Trust You?

This Wednesday the voters in the city of Chattanooga will begin early voting for the Mayor and the City Council. And it is the consensus of those whose opinion I trust in our community that Chattanooga is in severe trouble, this before the first and the last vote will ever be cast. I believe, as do others, that of the four men running for Mayor, there ain’t a winner for our community ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Nips Cleveland For Region Mat Title

You can always expect a knockdown, drag out battle any time Bradley and Cleveland compete in anything, especially when it’s a region wrestling tournament. Such was the case at East Hamilton High School Saturday where the two-time defending Region 4-AAA Bears  went to war with the Blue Raiders and six other teams. These two teams have had some classic matches already with ... (click for more)

Hixson Rolls To Region 2-A/AA Mat Championship

Hixson’s Garrick Hall has been coaching high school wrestling for a long time and he’s had more than his share of success, but his world hit rock-bottom last weekend when his Wildcats failed to win a match at the State Duals. No doubt Hall and his assistant coaches had more than one heart-to-heart talk with the Hixson kids this week and it must have worked because they came out ... (click for more)


