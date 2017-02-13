 Monday, February 13, 2017 48.9°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, February 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABBOTT, ZACHARY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BAILEY, CLINTON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BELL, ANTONIO MARQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
BROOKS, MACHANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
BURTON, BRITTANY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COSTLOW, ROBERT DON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAY, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DIDICHER, RODNEY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FRANK, BRADON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOWAN, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT TRANSFER OF MOTOR VEHICLE
HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/02/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 (METHAMPHETAMINE)
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
HENDERSHOT, MILTON C
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/26/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • FORGERY
JACKSON, COLETTE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/09/1957
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, JAMES BRACK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JUDD, ROBERT CLAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KEY, MARCIA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KISER, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/20/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MAGDALENA-REYES, MARIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MORRIS, CURTIS DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, GABRIELLE PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MURR, RICKY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV (MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMINE)
PATE, W D
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RATCLIFF, CHRISTOPHER MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RAYMOND, KENNETH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/20/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAVAGE, JACOB M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCOTT, DONNENE MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, LATOYA B
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, PAUL ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LATREY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VON HOLLEN, MEGAN K
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WALLER, AUSTIN CAIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, RUBEN TYWANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE


