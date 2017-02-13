Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

You can always expect a knockdown, drag out battle any time Bradley and Cleveland compete in anything, especially when it’s a region wrestling tournament. Such was the case at East Hamilton High School Saturday where the two-time defending Region 4-AAA Bears went to war with the Blue Raiders and six other teams. These two teams have had some classic matches already with ... (click for more)

Hixson’s Garrick Hall has been coaching high school wrestling for a long time and he’s had more than his share of success, but his world hit rock-bottom last weekend when his Wildcats failed to win a match at the State Duals. No doubt Hall and his assistant coaches had more than one heart-to-heart talk with the Hixson kids this week and it must have worked because they came out ... (click for more)