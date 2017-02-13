Marlon Jovaunty Crawl Jr., 22, Shot At Intersection In East Chattanooga On Sunday Night

Monday, February 13, 2017

A 22-year-old man was shot at an intersection in East Chattanooga on Sunday night.

Marlon Jovaunty Crawl Jr. suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident at approximately 7:42 p.m.

The Chattanooga Police Department responded to Erlanger Hospital in reference to a person shot who had arrived via personal vehicle.

After speaking to the victim, police were able to determine that the shooting took place at the 2400 block of Glass Street. Officers were already on scene at Glass Street due to a shots fired call which has now been connected to this incident.

The victim was shot while stopped at an intersection in his vehicle.

Police said there is no releasable suspect information at this time.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident. If anyone has information regarding this shooting please call police. You can remain anonymous.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.





