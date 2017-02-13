 Monday, February 13, 2017 46.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Marlon Jovaunty Crawl Jr., 22, Shot At Intersection In East Chattanooga On Sunday Night

Monday, February 13, 2017
Marlon Jovaunty Crawl Jr.
Marlon Jovaunty Crawl Jr.

A 22-year-old man was shot at an intersection in East Chattanooga on Sunday night.

 

Marlon Jovaunty Crawl Jr. suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident  at approximately 7:42 p.m.

 

The Chattanooga Police Department responded to Erlanger Hospital in reference to a person shot who had arrived via personal vehicle.

 

After speaking to the victim, police were able to determine that the shooting took place at the 2400 block of Glass Street. Officers were already on scene at Glass Street due to a shots fired call which has now been connected to this incident.

 

The victim was shot while stopped at an intersection in his vehicle.

 

Police said there is no releasable suspect information at this time.

 

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident. If anyone has information regarding this shooting please call police. You can remain anonymous.

 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

 




February 13, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 6-12

February 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 12, 2017

Man, 23, Charged With Sexual Battery Of 15-Year-Old Girl At Bus Stop


Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 6-12: ROSE  SARA KATHERINE W/F     32        Officer ENGLAND    ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABBOTT, ZACHARY BRIAN  205 SPRUCE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Police said the girl told her grandmother about the incident that she said happened ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 6-12

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 6-12: ROSE  SARA KATHERINE W/F     32        Officer ENGLAND    BURGLARY-FORCED ENTRY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, CRIMINAL TRESPASS HAWKINS     BRANDON    DESEAN        B/M     ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABBOTT, ZACHARY BRIAN  205 SPRUCE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Shirt, Shoes, Service

I don’t know a better way to explain the silly outcry against a Southside restaurant/bar dress code without sharing the first two paragraphs of a story in the current issue of “The Weekly Standard.” The story, brilliantly crafted by P.J. O’Rourke, is entitled “The War of the Elites” and the writer does a great job of explaining that those who were America’s “elite” and thought their ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Nips Cleveland For Region Mat Title

You can always expect a knockdown, drag out battle any time Bradley and Cleveland compete in anything, especially when it’s a region wrestling tournament. Such was the case at East Hamilton High School Saturday where the two-time defending Region 4-AAA Bears  went to war with the Blue Raiders and six other teams. These two teams have had some classic matches already with ... (click for more)

Hixson Rolls To Region 2-A/AA Mat Championship

Hixson’s Garrick Hall has been coaching high school wrestling for a long time and he’s had more than his share of success, but his world hit rock-bottom last weekend when his Wildcats failed to win a match at the State Duals. No doubt Hall and his assistant coaches had more than one heart-to-heart talk with the Hixson kids this week and it must have worked because they came out ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors