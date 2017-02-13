William Taylor White, 34, Arrested For Molesting 3 Children In Whitfield County

Monday, February 13, 2017

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation on Tuesday, after the grandmother of a female juvenile took the child to the Sheriff’s Office and reported that she had been molested. During the course of the investigation officers were able to identify at least two more victims that had also been molested by the same suspect. One of the victims did not know the other victims and had not had any contact with the other victims. The three children, ages 10, 11, and 12 at the time of the incidents, all had similar stories of being molested by the suspect. The molestation of these victims started in 2012 and the last known incident occurred in 2015.

On Saturday the suspect, William Taylor White, 34, of Hickory Lane, Chatsworth, Ga., was arrested at his place of employment (Whitfield County Fire Department) without incident.

White is charged with five counts of child molestation and four counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16. White is being held at the Whitfield County Jail without bond.

The Whitfield County Fire Department placed him on leave of absence without pay, in accordance with county policy.

Investigators believe there may be additional child victims of White. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Daniel Jones of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office at 706 278-3029.