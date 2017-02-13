Grohn Says City Attorney Hinton Has Failed As City Ethics Officer

City Councilman Larry Grohn, a mayoral candidate, said City Attorney Wade Hinton has failed as the city ethics officer.

He did so after saying that Attorney Hinton is not complying with state law in allegedly withholding records from an Open Records request.

Councilman Grohn wrote:

Mr. Hinton,

On January 4th, 2017 I requested all text and email documentation between your City Attorney's office and the staff of Mayor Andy Berke in regards to open records requests.

I believe you are purposefully violating both the city's and state's FOIA rules.

You did not respond to my Jan. 4th until Jan. 24th. Even then, you only responded to my email of Jan. 23rd. Then you stated you would answer in two weeks . It has been another 20 days since Jan. 24th.

I believe you are in clear violation of city and state sunshine regulations.

In my opinion, you have failed in your sworn responsibility as the City of Chattanooga ethics officer. If you are unable to fulfill your duties, you should voluntarily give up the responsibilities to someone who will correctly follow the law.