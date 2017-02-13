 Monday, February 13, 2017 59.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Highway Patrol Places Major Stacy Williams On Discretionary Leave Pending Investigation

Monday, February 13, 2017

Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Tracy Trott on Monday announced that Major Stacy Williams has been placed on discretionary leave and relieved of his official duties due to an incident that took place on Sunday, in Grundy County.  

Mr. Williams, 47, will remain on discretionary leave with pay pending an investigation into allegations of conduct unbecoming for a department employee.

Major Williams has been a Tennessee state trooper since 1994. He was named major over the THP Special Investigations Bureau in 2014.

It is the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s policy to warn, suspend, demote or dismiss any employee whenever just or legal cause exists.

Employees shall not commit any act that would reflect discredit upon themselves or the department while on or off duty.


