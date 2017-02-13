Former Criminal Court Judge Doug Meyer Dies In Nashville

Monday, February 13, 2017

Former Criminal Court Judge Doug Meyer died Sunday night in Nashville.

He and his wife, Carol, had retired to Florida, but lived in Nashville for about the past two years.

Judge Meyer, who also was a judge in Chattanooga City Court, was 84.

A son is an attorney in Nashville.

Court Meyer had announced in 2004 that he did not plan to run when he came up for re-election in 2006. He said he wanted his decision known early so that others can make plans to get in the race.

Among those mentioned as possibilities on the Republican side were District Attorney Bill Cox and his top assistant, Barry Steelman. Mr. Steelman ran and continues as the judge in Division 1.

The post was held by Campbell Carden before Judge Meyer.

Another possibility mentioned is General Sessions Court Judge Bob Moon. Judge Meyer is in Division I - the judgeship formerly held by Campbell Carden.

