Former Criminal Court Judge Doug Meyer Dies In Nashville

Monday, February 13, 2017

Former Criminal Court Judge Doug Meyer died Sunday night in Nashville.

He and his wife, Carol, had retired to Florida, but lived in Nashville for about the past two years.

Judge Meyer, who also was a judge in Chattanooga City Court, was 84.

A son is an attorney in Nashville.

Court Meyer had announced in 2004 that he did not plan to run when he came up for re-election in 2006. He said he wanted his decision known early so that others can make plans to get in the race.

Among those mentioned as possibilities on the Republican side were District Attorney Bill Cox and his top assistant, Barry Steelman. Mr. Steelman ran and continues as the judge in Division 1.

The post was held by Campbell Carden before Judge Meyer. 

Judge Meyer is in Division I - the judgeship formerly held by Campbell Carden. 

February 13, 2017

Malcolm Carter, 24, was shot Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police officers responded at 1:30 p.m. to a person shot at the 1100 block of Arlington Terrace. Carter was located by police suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. HCEMS responded and transported the him to a local hospital.  The shooting appears to have stemmed from a disorder ... (click for more)

Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Tracy Trott on Monday announced that Major Stacy Williams has been placed on  discretionary leave and relieved of his official duties due to an incident that took place on Sunday, in Grundy County.   Mr. Williams, 47,  will remain  on discretionary leave with pay pending an investigation into allegations of conduct unbecoming ... (click for more)

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Shirt, Shoes, Service

I don’t know a better way to explain the silly outcry against a Southside restaurant/bar dress code without sharing the first two paragraphs of a story in the current issue of “The Weekly Standard.” The story, brilliantly crafted by P.J. O’Rourke, is entitled “The War of the Elites” and the writer does a great job of explaining that those who were America’s “elite” and thought their ... (click for more)

Bradley Nips Cleveland For Region Mat Title

You can always expect a knockdown, drag out battle any time Bradley and Cleveland compete in anything, especially when it’s a region wrestling tournament. Such was the case at East Hamilton High School Saturday where the two-time defending Region 4-AAA Bears  went to war with the Blue Raiders and six other teams. These two teams have had some classic matches already with ... (click for more)

Hixson Rolls To Region 2-A/AA Mat Championship

Hixson’s Garrick Hall has been coaching high school wrestling for a long time and he’s had more than his share of success, but his world hit rock-bottom last weekend when his Wildcats failed to win a match at the State Duals. No doubt Hall and his assistant coaches had more than one heart-to-heart talk with the Hixson kids this week and it must have worked because they came out ... (click for more)


