Malcolm Carter, 24, And Teenager Shot On Arlington Avenue Monday Afternoon

Monday, February 13, 2017

Malcolm Carter, 24, and a teenager were shot Monday afternoon in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 1:30 p.m. to a person shot at the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.

Carter was located by police suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. HCEMS responded and transported the him to a local hospital. An additional victim, a 16-year old was also shot, and was at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a disorder between a group of people at the location. It was reported that the group was arguing and one gunshot was heard.

Suspect information and suspect vehicle information are not available. Officers with the Violent Crime Bureau and CPD Crime Scene are following all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.



February 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JOHNNIE WAYNE  10016 HUNTER TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37439  Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency:

Senator David Perdue on Monday released the following statement after voting to confirm President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin. Dr. Shulkin

Steven Mnuchin was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Treasury. Senator Alexander released the following statement on his vote to confirm Mr. Mnuchin:  "Steven Mnuchin has the


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JOHNNIE WAYNE  10016 HUNTER TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37439  Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED RESISTING ARREST

Perdue, Alexander Vote To Confirm New Veterans Affairs Secretary, Dr. David Shulkin

Senator David Perdue on Monday released the following statement after voting to confirm President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin. Dr. Shulkin was confirmed.   "Over the past five years, the Department of Veterans Affairs has fallen short in its commitment to our veterans. This is totally unacceptable. Our veterans

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn't have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.

Roy Exum: The Bella Vita Story

There is a Southside restaurant that reportedly scoffed at the suggestion of a dress code about this time last year, saying it would "kill" business at Bella Vita's late-night ultra lounge. What a strange word to use. The security guards still did pat-downs and wouldn't allow any hats but, within a year after the restaurant took over the former 'Niko's on the Southside' building,

Bearettes Throttle Maryville 57-29 For 27th Straight Win

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central's girls squeezed out a 56-52 victory over Maryville when the teams played in Blount County earlier this season. The Bearettes didn't allow Monday's return match at Jim Smiddy Arena to get anywhere near that close. Bradley Central, ranked No. 1 in Tennessee by the coacht.com website, defeated the visiting Lady Rebels 57-29 in a non-district

Notre Dame Wins, Signal Mountain Loses In 7-AA

DUNLAP, Tenn. – The Notre Dame boys kept their basketball season alive in the opening round of the District 7-AA tournament at Sequatchie County High School Monday night, but the Signal Mountain boys weren't as fortunate. The Fighting Irish improved to 8-18 overall with a hard-fought 68-59 victory over Grundy County while the Eagles will call it a season at 10-18 after getting


