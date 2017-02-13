Malcolm Carter, 24, And Teenager Shot On Arlington Avenue Monday Afternoon

Monday, February 13, 2017

Malcolm Carter, 24, and a teenager were shot Monday afternoon in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 1:30 p.m. to a person shot at the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.

Carter was located by police suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. HCEMS responded and transported the him to a local hospital. An additional victim, a 16-year old was also shot, and was at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a disorder between a group of people at the location. It was reported that the group was arguing and one gunshot was heard.



Suspect information and suspect vehicle information are not available. Officers with the Violent Crime Bureau and CPD Crime Scene are following all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.





