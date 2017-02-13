Man Who Led Police On Long Chase Was Stopped Only By Train

Monday, February 13, 2017

Authorities said a man who led them on a long chase was stopped only by a train at the crossing on Lightfoot Mill Road.

Deputies said Steven Allen Addison began driving alongside the train, then jumped out when he ran out of roadway. His Dodge Ram truck - with a female passenger inside - then careened into the train, damaging several cars.

Addison, 38, of 1109 McDonald Dr., is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, evading arrest, not having insurance, running stop signs, driving on a revoked license, speeding, resisting stop and frisk, failure to yield right of way, and vandalism.

A deputy said he first spotted the Dodge Ram on Cummings Highway in Lookout Valley. He said on two occasions it appeared that the driver might be impaired.

The deputy tried to stop the truck, but it sped off. The chase led into Alton Park, into Georgia, into East Ridge, then back into Chattanooga.

Deputies said on two occasion Addison threw items from the truck. He later said it was marijuana and meth, it was stated.

Addison tried to run off after jumping out of the truck. A deputy chased him down and tackled him.