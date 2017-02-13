 Monday, February 13, 2017 45.9°F   clear   Clear

Man Who Led Police On Long Chase Was Stopped Only By Train

Monday, February 13, 2017
Steven Allen Addison
Steven Allen Addison

Authorities said a man who led them on a long chase was stopped only by a train at the crossing on Lightfoot Mill Road.

Deputies said Steven Allen Addison began driving alongside the train, then jumped out when he ran out of roadway. His Dodge Ram truck - with a female passenger inside - then careened into the train, damaging several cars.

Addison, 38, of 1109 McDonald Dr., is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, evading arrest, not having insurance, running stop signs, driving on a revoked license, speeding, resisting stop and frisk, failure to yield right of way, and vandalism.

A deputy said he first spotted the Dodge Ram on Cummings Highway in Lookout Valley. He said on two occasions it appeared that the driver might be impaired.

The deputy tried to stop the truck, but it sped off. The chase led into Alton Park, into Georgia, into East Ridge, then back into Chattanooga.

Deputies said on two occasion Addison threw items from the truck. He later said it was marijuana and meth, it was stated. 

Addison tried to run off after jumping out of the truck. A deputy chased him down and tackled him.

   


February 13, 2017

Perdue, Alexander Vote To Confirm New Veterans Affairs Secretary, Dr. David Shulkin

Senator David Perdue on Monday released the following statement after voting to confirm President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin. Dr. Shulkin was confirmed.   "Over the past five years, the Department of Veterans Affairs has fallen short in its commitment to our veterans. This is totally unacceptable. Our veterans

Steven Mnuchin Confirmed As Secretary Of The Treasury

Steven Mnuchin was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Treasury. Senator Alexander released the following statement on his vote to confirm Mr. Mnuchin:  "Steven Mnuchin has the experience to promote economic growth and job creation. I am looking forward to working with Mr. Mnuchin on ways to reform the tax code and address out-of-control entitlement spending

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Roy Exum: No Shirt, Shoes, Service

Sports

Bearettes Throttle Maryville For 27th Straight Win

Hixson Rolls To Region 2-A/AA Mat Championship

