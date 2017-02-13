Authorities Say Man At Fuller Road Residence Fired In The Direction Of Deputies; School Bus Had To Be Diverted

Monday, February 13, 2017

Authorities said a man facing multiple charges after firing a gun repeatedly at a residence on Fuller Road shot in the direction of several deputies.

Also, a school bus that was about to pass by had to be diverted to another route, it was stated.

Matthew Paupp, 33, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault on police and reckless endangerment.

In the incident on Feb. 3, Paupp called law enforcement, saying he believed someone had broken into his home and were still inside.

When deputies arrived, Paupp fired a weapon inside the residence. Paupp continued firing, though he was told he was endangering deputies. He said he wanted deputies to come inside.

Deputies had to take defensive positions outside the residence to keep from getting hit, it was stated.

Paupp was then observed with a gun and ordered to drop it. Instead, he pointed it in the direction of the deputies, it was stated. Shots were then fired at him and he was taken for medical treatment, then jailed.