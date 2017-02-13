 Monday, February 13, 2017 45.9°F   clear   Clear

Perdue, Alexander Vote To Confirm New Veterans Affairs Secretary, Dr. David Shulkin

Monday, February 13, 2017

Senator David Perdue on Monday released the following statement after voting to confirm President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin. Dr. Shulkin was confirmed.

 

“Over the past five years, the Department of Veterans Affairs has fallen short in its commitment to our veterans.

This is totally unacceptable. Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much for our country and this must never be overlooked or forgotten. Dr. Shulkin understands there is much work to be done to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs, and I look forward to working with him and Chairman Isakson to improve accountability within the VA and make sure our veterans get the care, and respect, they deserve.”

 

Senator Lamar Alexander, who also voted to confirm, said, “Dr. Shulkin is an accomplished physician who has been serving as the Under Secretary for Health for the Department of Veterans Affairs and is uniquely qualified to lead an organization tasked with ensuring that our nation’s veterans – including more than 500,000 Tennesseans – receive the benefits and health care services they have earned and so desperately need." 

 


Steven Mnuchin Confirmed As Secretary Of The Treasury

Authorities Say Man At Fuller Road Residence Fired In The Direction Of Deputies; School Bus Had To Be Diverted


Senator David Perdue on Monday released the following statement after voting to confirm President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin. Dr. Shulkin

Steven Mnuchin was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Treasury. Senator Alexander released the following statement on his vote to confirm Mr. Mnuchin:  "Steven Mnuchin has the

Authorities said a man facing multiple charges after firing a gun repeatedly at a residence on Fuller Road shot in the direction of several deputies. Also, a school bus that was about to pass


Senator David Perdue on Monday released the following statement after voting to confirm President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin. Dr. Shulkin was confirmed.   "Over the past five years, the Department of Veterans Affairs has fallen short in its commitment to our veterans. This is totally unacceptable. Our veterans

Steven Mnuchin Confirmed As Secretary Of The Treasury

Steven Mnuchin was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Treasury. Senator Alexander released the following statement on his vote to confirm Mr. Mnuchin:  "Steven Mnuchin has the experience to promote economic growth and job creation. I am looking forward to working with Mr. Mnuchin on ways to reform the tax code and address out-of-control entitlement spending

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn't have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.

Roy Exum: No Shirt, Shoes, Service

I don't know a better way to explain the silly outcry against a Southside restaurant/bar dress code without sharing the first two paragraphs of a story in the current issue of "The Weekly Standard." The story, brilliantly crafted by P.J. O'Rourke, is entitled "The War of the Elites" and the writer does a great job of explaining that those who were America's "elite" and thought their

Sports

Bearettes Throttle Maryville For 27th Straight Win

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central's girls squeezed out a 56-52 victory at Maryville when the teams played earlier this season in Blount County. The Bearettes didn't allow Monday's return match at Jim Smiddy Arena to get anywhere near that close. Bradley Central, ranked No. 1 in Tennessee by the coacht.com website, defeated the visiting Lady

Hixson Rolls To Region 2-A/AA Mat Championship

Hixson's Garrick Hall has been coaching high school wrestling for a long time and he's had more than his share of success, but his world hit rock-bottom last weekend when his Wildcats failed to win a match at the State Duals. No doubt Hall and his assistant coaches had more than one heart-to-heart talk with the Hixson kids this week and it must have worked because they came out


