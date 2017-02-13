Perdue, Alexander Vote To Confirm New Veterans Affairs Secretary, Dr. David Shulkin

Monday, February 13, 2017

Senator David Perdue on Monday released the following statement after voting to confirm President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin. Dr. Shulkin was confirmed.

“Over the past five years, the Department of Veterans Affairs has fallen short in its commitment to our veterans. This is totally unacceptable. Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much for our country and this must never be overlooked or forgotten. Dr. Shulkin understands there is much work to be done to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs, and I look forward to working with him and Chairman Isakson to improve accountability within the VA and make sure our veterans get the care, and respect, they deserve.”

Senator Lamar Alexander, who also voted to confirm, said, “Dr. Shulkin is an accomplished physician who has been serving as the Under Secretary for Health for the Department of Veterans Affairs and is uniquely qualified to lead an organization tasked with ensuring that our nation’s veterans – including more than 500,000 Tennesseans – receive the benefits and health care services they have earned and so desperately need."