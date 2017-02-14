 Tuesday, February 14, 2017 41.4°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, JOHNNIE WAYNE 
10016 HUNTER TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37439 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
AKINS, JAVORIS DEON 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH 
903 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAGGETT, JEFFREY LEE 
4624 MURRAY HILLS DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BOLTON, SAMUEL XAVIER 
204 JENKINS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BOWMAN, KELLY JANE 
7235 GEORGETOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY OVER $500
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) OVE
---
BROWN, JUSTIN LEE 
114 LUTTRELL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BULL, MICHAEL LYNDEN 
1003 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CARTER, KIMBERLEE A 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CAVERSON, GEANA ELIZABETH 
1013 WEST STEWART STREET OWOSSO, 48867 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
COOK, MARLENA GAIL 
1014 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CORDELL, DUSTY LYNN 
6400 OLD DUNLAP ROAD WHITWELL, 37337 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CUMMINGS, LARITA FONTAINE 
4933 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
DILLARD, NOLANTE JAMAR 
7610 NOAH REID ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DOBBS, LUCAS AARON 
2527 LOVE LANE LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DOMINGO, IGNACIO RUIZ 
5969 PINE HURST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
DONAHUE, ARTHUR JAMES 
2951 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
DOWDY, TAURUS VONTAE 
4610 PLEASANT HILL LANE APT D2 HIXSON, 373434248 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
DRELINGER, AARON JAY 
1315 LEASIDE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT 
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOOTE, ARITTEA RENEE 
5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GONZALEZ, ARMANDO 
1706 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GOODMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE 
8201 THOROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HARRIS, BILLY DOYLE 
5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL 
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENRY, ZACHARY LOGAN 
1438 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA 
2321 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, CASEY SEAN 
213 FRAWLEY ROAD P.O. BOX 90094 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED
---
JOHNSON, EMILY NOLA 
204 JENKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
---
JOHNSON, JAMES THOMAS 
921 SHADY FORK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOHNSON, JERAMIE LEVON 
1534 AKINS DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
JOHNSON, SHUN ANTONIO 
3207 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
---
JONES, VANESSA LOUISE 
609 SNOW STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
STALKING
---
KING, ZACHARY CURTIS 
2822 IGOU ROAD SODDY DAIS, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LASTER, MICHAEL DAVIS 
5611 WRIGHT ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LECOURS, PAUL EMIL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK 
810 CHATTANOOGA ROAD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MARTER, JOHN CASEY 
699 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
---
MCCLAIN, JAMES MORRISON 
1311 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
MCCOLLUM, JEANETTE TULLOSS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCMILLON, JEREMIAH 
4424 LILAC LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MELTON, SHASTA T 
1914 S HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE 
1530 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEWBERRY, JONATHAN B 
206 ANDERS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PARK, AUSTIN ZACHARY 
5 GOODMAN ROAD NE ROME, 30161 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1000
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN 
4511 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
PARSONS, JAZMA DURIEL 
1118 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
PENN, ROBERT LEE 
528 OAK CREST LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
PIERCE, NEIL DOUGLAS 
21035 MARTEL ROAD LENOIR CITY, 377724247 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RAMOS-MEJIA, JULIO 
1128 E 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBERTS, JESSICA FAITH 
1434 N SMITH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF ICE METHAMPHETMINE)
---
ROBINSON, BRANDON LOREN 
988 WINDSOR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION SCHEDULE 1 DRUG
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB 
2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, QUINEISHA M 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SIMPSON, STEPHANIE ANNE 
9885 S HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE 
8127 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON 
3424 CRABTREE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
TINSLEY, ERWIN BLAKE 
6607 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
WASHINGTON, DOMONIQUE BRIETTE 
7123 TYNER CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WATKINS, KENDRA LYNN 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITE, GIAVANTE 
CALIPATRIA STATE PRISON CAILIPATRIA, 93322 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WHITTED, LARRY EUGENE 
MAIN ST 100 DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WISHON, SETH AXLEY 
5712 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WORKS, JAMES LEON 
9103 GRAYSTONE VALLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED RAPE
---
YOTHER, VANDER LEE 
929 EMERSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, JAVORIS DEON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/29/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAGGETT, JEFFREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/26/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOLTON, SAMUEL XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BROWN, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BULL, MICHAEL LYNDEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
CARTER, KIMBERLEE A
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
CAVERSON, GEANA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
COOK, MARLENA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CORDELL, DUSTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CUMMINGS, LARITA FONTAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
DILLARD, NOLANTE JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMINGO, IGNACIO RUIZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
DONAHUE, ARTHUR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DOWDY, TAURUS VONTAE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
DRELINGER, AARON JAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/27/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOOTE, ARITTEA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/08/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GONZALEZ, ARMANDO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GOODMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARRIS, BILLY DOYLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENRY, ZACHARY LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, EMILY NOLA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
JOHNSON, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, JERAMIE LEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
JOHNSON, SHUN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA


JONES, VANESSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
KING, ZACHARY CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LASTER, MICHAEL DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTER, JOHN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
MCCLAIN, JAMES MORRISON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/15/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MCMILLON, JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MELTON, SHASTA T
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARK, AUSTIN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
PARSONS, JAZMA DURIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
PENN, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
PIERCE, NEIL DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBERTS, JESSICA FAITH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF ICE METHAMPHETMINE)
ROBINSON, BRANDON LOREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION SCHEDULE 1 DRUG
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCOTT, QUINEISHA M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPSON, STEPHANIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/15/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)

TINSLEY, ERWIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
WASHINGTON, DOMONIQUE BRIETTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITE, GIAVANTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WHITTED, LARRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WISHON, SETH AXLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WORKS, JAMES LEON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE
YOTHER, VANDER LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/24/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


February 14, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 13, 2017

Perdue, Alexander Vote To Confirm New Veterans Affairs Secretary, Dr. David Shulkin

February 13, 2017

Steven Mnuchin Confirmed As Secretary Of The Treasury


Senator David Perdue on Monday released the following statement after voting to confirm President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin. Dr. Shulkin was confirmed.

Steven Mnuchin was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Treasury. Senator Alexander released the following statement on his vote to confirm Mr. Mnuchin:

Steven Mnuchin was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Treasury. Senator Alexander released the following statement on his vote to confirm Mr. Mnuchin:  “Steven Mnuchin has the ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JOHNNIE WAYNE  10016 HUNTER TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37439  Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED RESISTING ARREST ... (click for more)

Perdue, Alexander Vote To Confirm New Veterans Affairs Secretary, Dr. David Shulkin

Senator David Perdue on Monday released the following statement after voting to confirm President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin. Dr. Shulkin was confirmed.

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students.

Roy Exum: The Bella Vita Story

There is a Southside restaurant that reportedly scoffed at the suggestion of a dress code about this time last year, saying it would "kill" business at Bella Vita's late-night ultra lounge.

Sports

Bearettes Throttle Maryville 57-29 For 27th Straight Win

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central's girls squeezed out a 56-52 victory over Maryville when the teams played in Blount County earlier this season.

Notre Dame Wins, Signal Mountain Loses In 7-AA

DUNLAP, Tenn. – The Notre Dame boys kept their basketball season alive in the opening round of the District 7-AA tournament at Sequatchie County High School Monday night, but the Signal Mountain boys weren't as fortunate.


