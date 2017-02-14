Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|AKINS, JAVORIS DEON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/29/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAGGETT, JEFFREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/26/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BOLTON, SAMUEL XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BROWN, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BULL, MICHAEL LYNDEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|CARTER, KIMBERLEE A
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|CAVERSON, GEANA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|COOK, MARLENA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|CORDELL, DUSTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CUMMINGS, LARITA FONTAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|DILLARD, NOLANTE JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DOMINGO, IGNACIO RUIZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|DONAHUE, ARTHUR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|DOWDY, TAURUS VONTAE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|DRELINGER, AARON JAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/27/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOOTE, ARITTEA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/08/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|GONZALEZ, ARMANDO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GOODMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARRIS, BILLY DOYLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENRY, ZACHARY LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, EMILY NOLA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JERAMIE LEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|JOHNSON, SHUN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
|
|JONES, VANESSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KING, ZACHARY CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LASTER, MICHAEL DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MARTER, JOHN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
|
|MCCLAIN, JAMES MORRISON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/15/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MCMILLON, JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|MELTON, SHASTA T
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARK, AUSTIN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER 1000
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PARSONS, JAZMA DURIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|PENN, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
|
|PIERCE, NEIL DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBERTS, JESSICA FAITH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF ICE METHAMPHETMINE)
|
|ROBINSON, BRANDON LOREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION SCHEDULE 1 DRUG
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SCOTT, QUINEISHA M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SIMPSON, STEPHANIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/15/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
|
|TINSLEY, ERWIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WASHINGTON, DOMONIQUE BRIETTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WHITE, GIAVANTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WHITTED, LARRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WISHON, SETH AXLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WORKS, JAMES LEON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|YOTHER, VANDER LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/24/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|