Man Charged In Shootout That Left 14-Year-Old With Bullet In The Leg Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A man police said was involved in a shootout on Ocoee Street that left a 14-year-old boy with a bullet to the leg entered a guilty plea in Federal Court.

Dominique Jerome Cal pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the charge.

Cal was 22 at the time. Police said the shooters in the incident a year ago were Cal and Gary Cross, 19.

Cal was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges are still pending in state Criminal Court.

After the shooting, police recovered a .22 rifle from inside Cal's residence.

Police said video surveillance from a neighbor's residence showed Cal holding the rifle on his porch.

Cal later told federal agents that he was on his porch smoking a cigarette when he saw two males staring at him. He said when one of the males started shooting at him he ran inside to get his "protection."

Cal said he had the rifle "to protect his area." He said he fired one or two shots with the rifle that day.

Prosecutors said he had a prior felony conviction of aggravated burglary.

Cal will be sentenced on May 22 by Judge Sandy Mattice.