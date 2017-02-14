 Tuesday, February 14, 2017 53.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Who Used Fraudulent Credit Cards To Rake In Over $100,000 From Over 50 Walmarts In Tennessee Is Arrested In Chattanooga

Tuesday, February 14, 2017
William Tweedell
William Tweedell

A man authorities say used fraudulent credit cards at over 50 Walmarts in Tennessee to rake in over $100,000 was arrested at the Lookout Valley Walmart on Monday night.

William Tweedell, a 26-year-old computer technician from Locust Grove, Ga., was charged with theft over $100,000, criminal simulation, criminal impersonation and fraudulent use of a credit card.

An officer was summoned to the Walmart on Cummings Highway after store officials said a man was in the process of using a fraudulent credit card to purchase several items, including IPads and gift cards.

He was allowed to complete the purchase of $6,351, then he was detained as he was leaving.

The man gave his name as Jonathan Reed of Illinois and presented ID with Reed's name on it. Police said a search on that name came back as not on file.

Police checked out a black Nissan that the man said he drove to the Walmart. A female passenger, Caitlin Smith, was inside. She said she knew the man only as Jonathan Reed.

The car was from Enterprise Rental and officials there said they had not rented it to either the man or the woman. 

A search of the car turned up IDs for a William Tweedell of Locust Grove. Tweedell eventually admitted that it is his real name.

Police said Tweedell had just been turned down for a purchase at the Signal Mountain Walmart just before going to Lookout Valley.

Police said he made fraudulent purchases at Chattanooga Walmarts in amounts of $5,926, $3,411 and $1,064 on Dec. 16, 2016. 

 

 

 

 


February 14, 2017

Man Charged In Shootout That Left 14-Year-Old With Bullet In The Leg Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

A man police said was involved in a shootout on Ocoee Street that left a 14-year-old boy with a bullet to the leg entered a guilty plea in Federal Court.   Dominique Jerome Cal pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon.   He faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the charge.   Police said the shooters in the incident a year ago ... (click for more)

East Brainerd Man High On Meth Fires Multiple Bullets Into Neighbor's Apartment

Police said a man who admitted to being high on meth fired multiple bullets into his neighbor's apartment. Brian Marcus Resch, 46, was arrested at his unit in a quad-plex on Stratton Place Drive off East Brained Road. Police were called Friday on a man actively shooting at his neighbor. The shooter was described as a white male holding both a shotgun and a handgun while trying ... (click for more)

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Bella Vita Story

There is a Southside restaurant that reportedly scoffed at the suggestion of a dress code about this time last year, saying it would “kill” business at Bella Vita’s late-night ultra lounge. What a strange word to use. The security guards still did pat-downs and wouldn’t allow any hats but, within a year after the restaurant took over the former ‘Niko’s on the Southside’ building, ... (click for more)

Sports

Bearettes Throttle Maryville 57-29 For 27th Straight Win

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central’s girls squeezed out a 56-52 victory over Maryville when the teams played in Blount County earlier this season. The Bearettes didn’t allow Monday’s return match at Jim Smiddy Arena to get anywhere near that close. Bradley Central, ranked No. 1 in Tennessee by the coacht.com website, defeated the visiting Lady Rebels 57-29 in a non-district ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Wins, Signal Mountain Loses In 7-AA

DUNLAP, Tenn. – The Notre Dame boys kept their basketball season alive in the opening round of the District 7-AA tournament at Sequatchie County High School Monday night, but the Signal Mountain boys weren’t as fortunate. The Fighting Irish improved to 8-18 overall with a hard-fought 68-59 victory over Grundy County while the Eagles will call it a season at 10-18 after getting ... (click for more)


