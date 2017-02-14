Man Who Used Fraudulent Credit Cards To Rake In Over $100,000 From Over 50 Walmarts In Tennessee Is Arrested In Chattanooga

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A man authorities say used fraudulent credit cards at over 50 Walmarts in Tennessee to rake in over $100,000 was arrested at the Lookout Valley Walmart on Monday night.

William Tweedell, a 26-year-old computer technician from Locust Grove, Ga., was charged with theft over $100,000, criminal simulation, criminal impersonation and fraudulent use of a credit card.

An officer was summoned to the Walmart on Cummings Highway after store officials said a man was in the process of using a fraudulent credit card to purchase several items, including IPads and gift cards.

He was allowed to complete the purchase of $6,351, then he was detained as he was leaving.

The man gave his name as Jonathan Reed of Illinois and presented ID with Reed's name on it. Police said a search on that name came back as not on file.

Police checked out a black Nissan that the man said he drove to the Walmart. A female passenger, Caitlin Smith, was inside. She said she knew the man only as Jonathan Reed.

The car was from Enterprise Rental and officials there said they had not rented it to either the man or the woman.

A search of the car turned up IDs for a William Tweedell of Locust Grove. Tweedell eventually admitted that it is his real name.

Police said Tweedell had just been turned down for a purchase at the Signal Mountain Walmart just before going to Lookout Valley.

Police said he made fraudulent purchases at Chattanooga Walmarts in amounts of $5,926, $3,411 and $1,064 on Dec. 16, 2016.