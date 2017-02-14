Nolan Elementary School Placed In Temporary Lock Down Tuesday Morning After Disturbance In Parking Lot

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Nolan Elementary School was in a temporary lock down on Tuesday morning after a disturbance occurred in the parking lot.

Nolan Elementary officials posted on its Facebook page, "Parents check your voicemail for additional information. There was an altercation (not involving students) in the parking lot that police responded to immediately. The school went on lock down as a precaution but no children or staff were injured. The lock down has been lifted, everyone is safe, and valentine parties and indoor activities and extracurriculars will continue as planned. Thank you for your concern for and support of our school."

Signal Mountain Police said, "The incident at Nolan Elementary School this morning (was) caused by a domestic situation which was resolved without injury. At least one arrest was made following the altercation. No children or anybody inside the school was ever in danger. Signal Mountain Police responded along with the County SRO from the high school."

Charges will be filed, it was stated.