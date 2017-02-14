Adrian Morrison, 35, Arrested In String of Burglaries At Orchard Knob Elementary School

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A joint effort between neighborhood policing and investigations officers led to the arrest of a suspect in a string of burglaries connected to Orchard Knob Elementary School.

Chattanooga Police caught Adrian Morrison, 35, burglarizing Orchard Knob Elementary School Monday at 11 p.m. After a thorough interview, he was charged with three additional burglaries at the school and four separate counts of theft.

Neighborhood policing officers were already monitoring the area around the school because of previous burglary reports by school officials. Due to the officers' proactive approach, they were able to catch Morrison in the act of committing the crime. Officers observed him tossing a bag over a fence surrounding the school then climbing the fence. As officers approached, he fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Morrison was apprehended without incident at 2002 East Fifth St. Police recovered the bag dropped by the suspect during the pursuit. In that bag (pillowcase) officers found a flat screen television and laptop that was taken from the school.

Morrison admitted to officers he had taken the television and laptop. He is also connected to burglarizing the school on Feb. 8, Feb. 10, and Feb. 13. Items reported stolen in those burglary calls include laptops and televisions.

