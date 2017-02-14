Anderson Says New Short Term Vacation Rental Proposal Being Developed For Chattanooga

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

City Councilman Chris Anderson said he and Councilman Chip Henderson are drafting a new short term vacation rental plan for Chattanooga.

An earlier proposal was shot down by a majority of the council, who cited some residents who have concerns about the rentals.

Councilman Anderson said the new plan will take into account that some areas do not want short term vacation rentals, while other parts of town do.

He said the proposal will not be introduced until after the legislative session.

Council members are watching to see if the General Assembly passes any new laws regulating short term vacation rentals.