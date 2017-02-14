Former Church Treasurer Indicted In TBI Theft Investigation

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a Clarksville woman accused of stealing approximately half a million dollars from the church for which she worked.

At the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, TBI special agents began investigating Connie Parker, 70, on Aug. 18. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that, while serving as treasurer for First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville from 2010-2016, Parker stole approximately $498,000.

The investigation further revealed Parker manipulated accounting reports to the church’s board in an attempt to mask the crime. The church no longer employs Parker.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Feb. 6, charging Parker with one count of theft over $250,000. Authorities arrested Tuesday her and booked her into the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 bond.