Pat Benson Calls For Universal Pre-K Expansion

Pat Benson Jr., candidate for Chattanooga City Council District 9, called for expanding universal pre-kindergarten education for all Chattanooga families. The candidate said he made this announcement after many conversations with working families in the district.

He said, “A great education is absolutely necessary for every child,” said Benson. “The benefits of pre-kindergarten on the young and developing mind are too well documented for the city not to ensure every child has access.


His goal calls for connecting every child in Chattanooga with a qualified Pre-K service provider in the public or private sector. Pre-K refers to “pre-kindergarten”, a preschool program offered for four year olds that focuses on building the skills necessary to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.

He said, "Current Pre-K offerings in Chattanooga are mixed. While the Hamilton County Department of Education offers Pre-K slots to qualifying children, there are a limited number of slots and not every child is guaranteed a place. Further, no transportation is offered to Pre-K sites1. That lack of transportation disproportionately hurts low-income and minority families. While the city offers a Head Start program, this program is limited in scope to children six weeks to four years of age."

 

Mr. Benson said he will:

  • Propose instituting the City of Chattanooga’s own Pre-K program. Currently, the City of Chattanooga offers an outstanding Head Start and Early Start program that serves up to a thousand children across the county every year.2 I will propose the city investigate unique public-private partnerships, philanthropic resources, and sources of revenue to meet the needs of the community in this most important area. We must engage in big-picture thinking if we are to pull off big wins for the people of Chattanooga.


  • Increase the scholarship pledge from $100,000 to $250,000 annually -- The City Council voted 9-0 to donate $100,000 in early childhood education scholarships to Chattanooga families.3 I say we go further. As Councilman, I will fight for a quarter-million dollar investment in early learning scholarships for eligible families to send their children to pre-K.

Mr. Benson said, "The benefits of pre-kindergarten are well documented. According to research, the early years of a child’s life can set the course for success and stability.

  • More brain development occurs in the first five years than any other period.4

  • Children of low-income families benefit the most from a quality Pre-K education. Studies show a decline in repeated grades and accelerated learning skills.5

"Children who graduate from Pre-K programs go on to be successful adults in later years. Studies show a decreased likelihood for dropping out and criminal activity as well as an increased likelihood for acquiring post-secondary education.6

 

Mr. Benson said, “My grandfather and parents were all teachers, they showed me the value of what education can mean to a community. It can make all the difference in the world. I’m always in favor of investing in our children.”

 

1 Hamilton County Department of Education. Pre-K. Frequently Asked Questions.
http://www.hcde.org/?PN=Pages&SubP=Level1Page&L=1&DivisionID=15348&PageID=21986&ToggleSideNav=ShowAll

 

2 Chattanooga Head Start. http://www.chattanoogaheadstart.com/home

3 Chattanooga Times Free Press. United Way agrees to administer Chattanooga's early learning scholarships. http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2017/jan/04/united-way-administer-chattanoogas-early-lear/405705/

 

4 Shonkoff, Jack P. & Philips, Deborah A. (Eds). From Neurons to Neighborhoods: The Science of Early Child Development. National Research Council, Institute of Medicine , Washington : National Academy Press, 2000.

 

5 The Children of the Cost, Quality, and Outcomes Study Go To School. NICHD, June 1999, p. 2 and Karoly, Lynn, et al, Investing in Our Children: What We Know and Don’t Know About the Costs and Benefits of Early Childhood Interventions. RAND , 1998, xv.

 

6 Reynolds, A.J., Temple , J.A., Robertson, D.L., & Mann, E.A. Long-term Effects of Early Childhood Intervention on Education Achievement and Juvenile Arrest. Journal of the American Medical Association, vol. 285, No. 18. 2001.

 


