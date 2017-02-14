Corker Says U.S. Is “Off And Running” In “Landmark” Effort To End Modern Slavery

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

During an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead” on Tuesday, Senator Bob Corker highlighted a hearing on Wednesday to examine progress in U.S. efforts to end modern slavery worldwide.

“There are 27 million slaves today in the world, more than at any time in the world's history,” he said. “In every country in the world it's illegal, but it still exists, including here in our own country, and we should end it. And I think we've begun the effort of bringing the world community together around this. We passed a landmark piece of legislation recently in December. We're off and running.

“Just like we led on PEPFAR, just like we led on so many other initiatives, this is one where U.S. leadership can leverage dollars from other countries and from the private sector to use best practices to end this scourge on mankind. So…we're going to highlight that tomorrow, and END IT day is next week. We've got a lot of work in front of us."

In advance of the END IT Movement’s fifth annual “Shine a Light on Slavery” day, Senator Corker will chair convene a hearing on Wednesday to assess progress by the U.S. to end modern slavery and human trafficking internationally, including recent enactment of authorizing legislation for the End Modern Slavery Initiative. The hearing will feature testimony from actor Ashton Kutcher, co-founder of Thorn, and Elisa Massimino, president and CEO of Human Rights First.