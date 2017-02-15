Robert Blocker, 36, Shot On West 14th Street Court

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience. ... (click for more)

I’m a big fan of Bill O’Reilly, the heralded commentator on Fox News. I know he’s not perfect and can accept that because I’m further away from perfect than he is. But on his “Talking Points” program just out, he made a dazzling, well-substantiated point that none of us can easily dispute. It was about the dishonesty that Mr. O’Reilly and so many others like me see happening every ... (click for more)