Robert Blocker, 36, Shot On West 14th Street Court

Robert Blocker, 36, was shot Tuesday night.
Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot at the 800 block of West 14th Street Court. Police also responded to a local hospital where the victim arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The victim arrived at the hospital in a personally-owned vehicle. He advised police that he heard the gunshots and then realized he had been struck.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.