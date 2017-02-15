Police Blotter: Man Takes Out Anger On Duck Lover; Caller Says Local Couple Won $750,000, Mercedes; Ohio Woman Complains That Truck Driving Boyfriend Keeps Calling Wife

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A man told police he was driving around the Chickamauga Dam boat ramp area taking pictures of the ducks when a Maroon Ford F250 stopped behind of his vehicle and an unknown white male in his 40's or 50's got out of the truck.

The man walked up to the driver's door and began yelling at him about driving on the wrong side of the road. He then grabbed the duck lover around his beard area of his head and kept yelling at him.

The man then walked away from the driver's door, went behind the 2009 Chevy Traverse and kicked it on the rear hatch causing a dent.

The complainant did not get the tag number off the truck and did not know the man.

* * *

At the Publix on Snow Hill Road, store personnel said that Rachael Thomas concealed store items without offering payment.

Items taken included facial make-up valued at approximately $51.

She was charged with theft under $500.

* * *

Personnel at Home Depot off Gunbarrel Road said Nicole Smith came in the store and made a fraudulent return.

A store video shows Ms. Smith entering the store with no merchandise. She then selects four light fixtures from inside the store. She goes to the return counter and returns the items she picked up from inside the store. She then leaves.

The total amount returned was $563.73.

A warrant for theft under $1,000 was issued for Nicole Smith.

* * *

A CARTA shuttle bus driver who was pulled over on Broad Street near the EPB building noticed that it appeared a brick was thrown through a window.

An officer found that a landscape paver was thrown through a double pane window. After traveling through the window the paver also struck three NEC Multisync televisions.

There was no suspect information. The officer was able to recover the paver but could not locate where the paver came from.

* * *

Corneilous Bruce said he was driving in the 3700 block of 7th Avenue when his driver's side wheel came off of his car.

He stated that he had just got his tires changed and that they must not have tightened the lug nuts.

Mr. Bruce was able to contact the business and they came out and put new wheels and tires on the vehicle so that Mr. Bruce could drive away safely.

* * *

Police responded to Royal Fern Trail on a report of an attempted scam.

Mr. Brad Potter said he received a phone call stating they had won $750,000 and a new Mercedes car. He said the caller ID showed the call to be from MGC Las Vegas.

He said he searched online and could not find any such business.

He also searched online for the address the caller, William St. George, gave of 7709 Clink Rd. NE, Moses Lake, Wash., 98837. Mr. Potter said this turned out to be a trailer park.

Mr. Potter said he was told to send a money order in the amount of $750, then they could proceed with getting the money and car to them.

Mr. Potter said after telling the St George caller that he would send the money, a Joseph Polansky called claming to be in Miami. Mr. Potter said he googled the number and it showed to be in Panama City, Fla.

He said this person was calling to obtain the tracking number for the money order. He said he avoiding answering when the man called. Polansky called 29 times in one day to get the tracking number.

Mr. Potter said he had not sent any money and wanted CPD to have the information about the callers.

* * *

Police went to the Walmart parking lot at 501 Signal Mountain Road on a verbal disorder. Both halves called in.

Upon arrival the officer met a couple, who "used to be together."

They had been traveling together in the man's semi truck while he hauled loads across states for the past three weeks or so. The man stopped at Walmart and demanded his female companion leave "because he could not stand her any further."

She said she was upset because he was still talking to his wife and he was upset because she would not stop nagging him.

The man gave her $500 cash and asked her to leave. The officer assisted her to the Chattanooga airport so she could buy a ticket home to Ohio.