City Council Provides Funding For Police Real-Time Crime Intelligence Center, Cameras

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The City Council on Tuesday night approved funding for the new Police Real-Time Crime Intelligence Center.

Spending includes $137,905 with Convergint Technologies for cameras, $316,095 with IBM for software plus $29,656 for maintenance starting year 2, and $40,000 with Mobile PD for a mobile device app.

Maura Sullivan, city CEO, said Memphis has long had the program in place.

Asked by Councilman Yusuf Hakeem if there had been "any outpouring of rage by citizens" against the program, she said she did not know of any.

She said Memphis residents were accustomed to the camera system.

Ms. Sullivan said the program has also proven effective in New York City.

Installation of the cameras is due to start in May.

Camera locations will be: