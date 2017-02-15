City Council Provides Funding For Police Real-Time Crime Intelligence Center, Cameras

The City Council on Tuesday night approved funding for the new Police Real-Time Crime Intelligence Center.
Spending includes $137,905 with Convergint Technologies for cameras, $316,095 with IBM for software plus $29,656 for maintenance starting year 2, and $40,000 with Mobile PD for a mobile device app.
Maura Sullivan, city CEO, said Memphis has long had the program in place.
Asked by Councilman Yusuf Hakeem if there had been "any outpouring of rage by citizens" against the program, she said she did not know of any.
She said Memphis residents were accustomed to the camera system.
Ms. Sullivan said the program has also proven effective in New York City.
Installation of the cameras is due to start in May.
Camera locations will be:
- 100 W. 38th Street
- 200 W. 38th Street
- 200 Water Street
- 2300 Windsor at the Intersection of 1100 Arlington Street
- 2300 Glass Street
- Wilcox Blvd and Dodson Avenue
- 900 Dodson Ave and 2200 Rawlings Street
- 2100 Camden Street
- 1400 N. Chamberlain Street
- 2500 4th Avenue
- 2300 E 23rd Street
- 2600 4th Avenue
- 2500 6th Avenue
- 5204 Brained Road
- Tunnel and Wilcox Boulevard