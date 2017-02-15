Dalton Police Seek Identify Of Suspect In Truck Theft

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the theft of a pickup truck. The truck was stolen last week from a Mohawk Industries facility and was recovered after being abandoned later in the day. The suspect in the case ran from a Whitfield County deputy, who later recovered surveillance video of the suspect from a nearby convenience store.

The incident happened on Feb. 8, at the Mohawk facility at 2100 South Hamilton Street. The victim reported that he parked his truck, a 1999 white Ford 150 Lariat, in an employee parking lot and left it unlocked with the keys inside. Oddly enough, when the victim returned to the parking lot shortly before 3 p.m. he discovered that it was missing. A Dalton officer that responded recovered surveillance video of a blue Nissan pickup truck pulling up next to the victim’s truck in the parking lot that appeared to have two men inside. The truck was then taken. Earlier in the day, a similar blue Nissan pickup truck was reported stolen to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.



Shortly after 4 p.m., a property owner reported finding the victim’s white F150 abandoned on his property off of Bud Holland Road in Whitfield County. The property owner told a responding deputy that he saw fresh tire tracks and followed them approximately 25 yards into the woods and found the truck. He also saw a white male walking away from the area. The deputy then located the suspect who fled on foot. The man wore an orange T-shirt and khaki work pants and a baseball cap. While a search of the area was unsuccessful, the deputy was able to recover surveillance pictures of the suspect from a convenience store nearby on Coogler Road. Pictures of the suspect are included with this release. The truck was recovered with a flat tire.



Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to please contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 253.



The Dalton Police Department encourages all drivers to lock their vehicles and not to leave their keys inside of their vehicles.

