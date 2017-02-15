 Wednesday, February 15, 2017 54.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Dalton Police Seek Identify Of Suspect In Truck Theft

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the theft of a pickup truck. The truck was stolen last week from a Mohawk Industries facility and was recovered after being abandoned later in the day. The suspect in the case ran from a Whitfield County deputy, who later recovered surveillance video of the suspect from a nearby convenience store.

The incident happened on Feb.

8, at the Mohawk facility at 2100 South Hamilton Street. The victim reported that he parked his truck, a 1999 white Ford 150 Lariat, in an employee parking lot and left it unlocked with the keys inside. Oddly enough, when the victim returned to the parking lot shortly before 3 p.m. he discovered that it was missing. A Dalton officer that responded recovered surveillance video of a blue Nissan pickup truck pulling up next to the victim’s truck in the parking lot that appeared to have two men inside. The truck was then taken. Earlier in the day, a similar blue Nissan pickup truck was reported stolen to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office. 

Shortly after 4 p.m., a property owner reported finding the victim’s white F150 abandoned on his property off of Bud Holland Road in Whitfield County. The property owner told a responding deputy that he saw fresh tire tracks and followed them approximately 25 yards into the woods and found the truck. He also saw a white male walking away from the area. The deputy then located the suspect who fled on foot. The man wore an orange T-shirt and khaki work pants and a baseball cap. While a search of the area was unsuccessful, the deputy was able to recover surveillance pictures of the suspect from a convenience store nearby on Coogler Road. Pictures of the suspect are included with this release. The truck was recovered with a flat tire.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to please contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 253.

The Dalton Police Department encourages all drivers to lock their vehicles and not to leave their keys inside of their vehicles. 


February 15, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

February 15, 2017

Crockett Says De-Annexation Bill Would Threaten City's Ability To Survive And Thrive

February 15, 2017

THP Interdiction Plus Trooper Makes Traffic Stop And Discovers Identity Theft Ring


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: CARTER, SABRINA B 29 F 0 1 GS 1631892 DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE) CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA B 28 F 0 1 GS 1631898 DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE) KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE B 34 M 0 1 GS 1632046 POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE aka VINCE ... (click for more)

Crockett Says De-Annexation Bill Would Threaten City's Ability To Survive And Thrive

Mayjoral candidate David Crockett said at a press conference on Wednesday that a proposed de-annexation bill in the legislature would threaten Chattanooga's ability to survive and thrive. He said, "I am David Crockett, former three-term Councilman and chairman of the City Council and a candidate for the mayor of Chattanooga. "I entered this race more as an intervention than ... (click for more)

Opinion

Nothing Hurts More Than Seeing Families Torn Apart - And Response

I've watched footage of immigrants, some who came to the U.S. as children and have lived here for decades, being separated from their children. For many, America is the only country they've ever known. Don't believe all the hype that only those being deported are felons. For some their only crime is being in America without the proper paperwork.   Watching those individuals ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bill O’Reilly’s Wisdom

I’m a big fan of Bill O’Reilly, the heralded commentator on Fox News. I know he’s not perfect and can accept that because I’m further away from perfect than he is. But on his “Talking Points” program just out, he made a dazzling, well-substantiated point that none of us can easily dispute. It was about the dishonesty that Mr. O’Reilly and so many others like me see happening every ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS, Notre Dame Girls Both Advance In 7-AA Hoops

DUNLAP, Tenn. – The news was all good for Chattanooga girls teams playing at the District 7-AA basketball tournament here at Sequatchie County High School Tuesday night. The two games were similar as the Chattanooga Christian girls had an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter that produced a shocking 48-47 victory over Grundy County in the opener.  The Sequatchie County ... (click for more)

No. 1 Seed Cleveland On Long Layoff Prior To District 5-3A Tourney

Back in June, Cleveland basketball coach Jason McCowan would have been hard-pressed to think his Blue Raiders would be 22-3, District 5-3A regular-season champions and the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that starts Wednesday at Soddy-Daisy High School. “We weren’t very good when we started,” McCowan said during Tuesday’s practice at Raider Arena. “But, for me as a ... (click for more)


