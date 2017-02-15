2 More Lawsuits Filed In Connection With Tragic Woodmore Elementary School Bus Wreck

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Two more lawsuits have been filed in Circuit Court in connection with the tragic Woodmore School bus wreck in which six students were killed and a number of others injured.

Both were filed by the law firm of Warren and Griffith.

One is brought by Antoine Armour, father of D'Myunn Lamar Brown, 6, who died in the crash.

Another is by Stephanie M. Griffith, mother of Darrian Griffith, 9, who was injured in the Nov. 21, 2016, wreck.

The complaints are brought against Durham School Services and driver Johnthony Walker.

They ask unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.