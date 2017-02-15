 Wednesday, February 15, 2017 53.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Doggart Jury Says It Is Hung Up; Judge Asks Panel To Try Again Thursday Morning

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A federal jury told Judge Curtis Collier in a note late Wednesday afternoon that it had not been able to reach any verdicts in the Robert Doggart case.

Judge Collier asked the jury to return Thursday morning to try again.

The jury has deliberated 13 hours over two days in the case in which the 65-year-old Sequatchie County man is charged with planning a "Patriot militia" attack on a Muslim settlement in New York state. 

The jury foreman in the note said it was his understand that the jury should continue to deliberate "only if in honesty and in good conscience" there was a chance of breaking the logjam. He asked the judge, "Please advise."

Prosecutor Perry Piper, noting that the jury had heard four and a half days of proof, asked the judge to consider giving the Allen charge that is used "to dislodge jurors from entrenched positions."

Defense attorney Jonathan Turner said it appeared to him that the jury was at an impasse. He asked that a mistrial be declared.

Judge Collier said it was too early to declare a mistrial. He asked the jurors to "put this case out of your mind, have a good dinner, get a good night's sleep, and come back refreshed in the morning and try again."


February 15, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 3-9

February 15, 2017

RV Destroyed By Fire In Ooltewah

February 15, 2017

Corker Says U.S. At Historic Turning Point In Global Fight To End Modern Slavery


Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Feb. 3-9. (click for more)

An RV was destroyed by fire in the Ooltewah area on Wednesday. At  7:51 a.m. , a neighbor called the RV owner, who lived next door, to inform him of a fire. The Tri-Community VFD ... (click for more)

Ahead of the  END IT Movement’s fifth annual “Shine a Light on Slavery” day next week , U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,  convened ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 3-9

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Feb. 3-9. (click for more)

RV Destroyed By Fire In Ooltewah

An RV was destroyed by fire in the Ooltewah area on Wednesday. At  7:51 a.m. , a neighbor called the RV owner, who lived next door, to inform him of a fire. The Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a 30-foot RV was on fire and there was potential structural endangerment. The 30-foot RV was destroyed. No injuries were reported, but Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Nothing Hurts More Than Seeing Families Torn Apart - And Response

I've watched footage of immigrants, some who came to the U.S. as children and have lived here for decades, being separated from their children. For many, America is the only country they've ever known. Don't believe all the hype that only those being deported are felons. For some their only crime is being in America without the proper paperwork.   Watching those individuals ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bill O’Reilly’s Wisdom

I’m a big fan of Bill O’Reilly, the heralded commentator on Fox News. I know he’s not perfect and can accept that because I’m further away from perfect than he is. But on his “Talking Points” program just out, he made a dazzling, well-substantiated point that none of us can easily dispute. It was about the dishonesty that Mr. O’Reilly and so many others like me see happening every ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS, Notre Dame Girls Both Advance In 7-AA Hoops

DUNLAP, Tenn. – The news was all good for Chattanooga girls teams playing at the District 7-AA basketball tournament here at Sequatchie County High School Tuesday night. The two games were similar as the Chattanooga Christian girls had an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter that produced a shocking 48-47 victory over Grundy County in the opener.  The Sequatchie County ... (click for more)

No. 1 Seed Cleveland On Long Layoff Prior To District 5-3A Tourney

Back in June, Cleveland basketball coach Jason McCowan would have been hard-pressed to think his Blue Raiders would be 22-3, District 5-3A regular-season champions and the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that starts Wednesday at Soddy-Daisy High School. “We weren’t very good when we started,” McCowan said during Tuesday’s practice at Raider Arena. “But, for me as a ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors