Doggart Jury Says It Is Hung Up; Judge Asks Panel To Try Again Thursday Morning

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A federal jury told Judge Curtis Collier in a note late Wednesday afternoon that it had not been able to reach any verdicts in the Robert Doggart case.

Judge Collier asked the jury to return Thursday morning to try again.

The jury has deliberated 13 hours over two days in the case in which the 65-year-old Sequatchie County man is charged with planning a "Patriot militia" attack on a Muslim settlement in New York state.

The jury foreman in the note said it was his understand that the jury should continue to deliberate "only if in honesty and in good conscience" there was a chance of breaking the logjam. He asked the judge, "Please advise."

Prosecutor Perry Piper, noting that the jury had heard four and a half days of proof, asked the judge to consider giving the Allen charge that is used "to dislodge jurors from entrenched positions."

Defense attorney Jonathan Turner said it appeared to him that the jury was at an impasse. He asked that a mistrial be declared.

Judge Collier said it was too early to declare a mistrial. He asked the jurors to "put this case out of your mind, have a good dinner, get a good night's sleep, and come back refreshed in the morning and try again."