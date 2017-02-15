Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 3-9

DUNLAP, Tenn. – The news was all good for Chattanooga girls teams playing at the District 7-AA basketball tournament here at Sequatchie County High School Tuesday night. The two games were similar as the Chattanooga Christian girls had an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter that produced a shocking 48-47 victory over Grundy County in the opener. The Sequatchie County ... (click for more)
Back in June, Cleveland basketball coach Jason McCowan would have been hard-pressed to think his Blue Raiders would be 22-3, District 5-3A regular-season champions and the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that starts Wednesday at Soddy-Daisy High School. “We weren’t very good when we started,” McCowan said during Tuesday’s practice at Raider Arena. “But, for me as a ... (click for more)