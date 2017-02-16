Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AMEY, ANTHONY GEORGE
5245 LOMNICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BARKER, ZACHARY JAY
1205 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE
518 MENLO STREET APARTMENT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN
45 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PROBATION VIOLATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BODENHAMER, TROY BYRON
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT.
H3 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT UNDER 500
VANDALISM UNDER 500
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY (OF AUTO)
THEFT UNDER 500
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE
223 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
---
BRADEN, NICHOLAS KANE
5409 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BRADLEY, ERICK LEBRON
3401 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES
20 FANNY MAY ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROCK, CASEY PATRICK
2608 APARTMENT A TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED
518 MENLO STREET APARMENT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNEY, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ
2011 MILNE STREET APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
---
CALHOUN, BRANDON LOVELACE
7831 HOLIDAY HILLS C APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
2433 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARDEN, NATHANIEL BLAKE
191 CROSS STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
1710 MCDONALD LAND CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY
5552 ERMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONRY, JOSHUA WAYNE
7029 COOLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
COX, DANNY LAMAR
202 CURTIS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DAVIS, GEORGE LEON
1417 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
DIXSON, BOBBY
319 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FRAUDULANT USE OF A CREDI
---
FORRESTER, JAN BRYANT
6320 HIXSON PIKE APT A 27 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
---
GOLDISEN, ROBERT LAKE
7720 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
7961 BATTERS PLACE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS
1525 MOUNTIANVIEW COURT C CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
GREENHAW, GEORGE DAVID
11343 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
---
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAGGARD, JESSICA RAYLENE
2214 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HENRY, NATHANIEL L
313 REYNOLDS AVENUE DYERSBURG, 38024
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE
821 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOUSLEY, MICHAEL LEE
518 MENLO STREET APARTMENT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOUSTON, KIMBERLY LYNN
4205 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
HUGHES, JAMIE ELIZABETH
2221 BEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, TERROL EDWIN
1 EAST 11TH APT 902 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROBATION VIOLATION (VIOLATION OF VEHICLE OFFENDER
---
JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL
700 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE
156 JED LANE APT. 156 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
KENNEDY, ERIC ADAM
240 OLD STATE HWY 28 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
KING, ALDEN DEANGELO
3611 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
LOVELADY, RANDY LEE
10922 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
LYNN, STEPHANIE A
6558 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT
6555 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARTIN, RHONDA KAY
10961 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MINTON, GARY MICHAEL
6608 HILL BROOK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESCAPE
---
MIRELES, AMANDA A
4776 BAKERTON ROAD RED BOILING SPRINGS, 37150
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSE REPORTS
---
MOORE, XAVIER ISIAH
319 NORTH HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
---
MOSELY, JULIS CALHOUN
3619 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PALMER, DANA SHUNICE
3829 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PATTERSON, LINDSEY KATE
4769 OLD FREEWILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE
102 D HARDING ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE
3210 BROAD ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROE, FLOYD EDKER
3009 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
---
SANDERS, EUGENE LYNN
3114 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SANGA, C ZIR
7518 PFIZER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SAWYER, ALANDIS RAMEL
3401 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
SEIDAL, JOHNNY EDWARD
4700 DELASHMITT RD #B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHAW, JASON STEWART
5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
---
SMITH, ALEXIS A
252 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SCHEDULE VI )
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, ELIJAJUAN COVONTE
503 PHOENIX AV CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
STEWART, BRANDY LYNN
7886 BORK MEMORCAL DRIVE OOLTWAH, 37362
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WAMP, DANIEL FOSTER
4943 GANN STORE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
WHITESIDE, CHRISTOPHER
1615 MILINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
---
WOMBLE, AMANDA LYNN
51 EAST AVE APT. A ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WOOD, JOSHUA SHANE
2002 YOUNG ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODWARD, JOSEPH LADALE
12324 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED)
