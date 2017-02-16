Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AMEY, ANTHONY GEORGE

5245 LOMNICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

BARKER, ZACHARY JAY

1205 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE

518 MENLO STREET APARTMENT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

45 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PROBATION VIOLATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BODENHAMER, TROY BYRON

4518 HIXSON PIKE APT.

H3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500BURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT UNDER 500VANDALISM UNDER 500BURGLARY OF AN AUTOBURGLARY (OF AUTO)THEFT UNDER 500VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE223 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALEPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE---BRADEN, NICHOLAS KANE5409 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---BRADLEY, ERICK LEBRON3401 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES20 FANNY MAY ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---BROCK, CASEY PATRICK2608 APARTMENT A TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED518 MENLO STREET APARMENT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BURNEY, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ2011 MILNE STREET APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT---CALHOUN, BRANDON LOVELACE7831 HOLIDAY HILLS C APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANAPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE2433 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CARDEN, NATHANIEL BLAKE191 CROSS STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBUMPER LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG1710 MCDONALD LAND CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY5552 ERMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CONRY, JOSHUA WAYNE7029 COOLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT---COX, DANNY LAMAR202 CURTIS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DAVIS, GEORGE LEON1417 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR---DIXSON, BOBBY319 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FRAUDULANT USE OF A CREDI---FORRESTER, JAN BRYANT6320 HIXSON PIKE APT A 27 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---GOLDISEN, ROBERT LAKE7720 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA7961 BATTERS PLACE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS1525 MOUNTIANVIEW COURT C CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT---GREENHAW, GEORGE DAVID11343 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD,Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)---GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAGGARD, JESSICA RAYLENE2214 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENRY, NATHANIEL L313 REYNOLDS AVENUE DYERSBURG, 38024Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE821 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOUSLEY, MICHAEL LEE518 MENLO STREET APARTMENT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOUSTON, KIMBERLY LYNN4205 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---HUGHES, JAMIE ELIZABETH2221 BEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, TERROL EDWIN1 EAST 11TH APT 902 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPROBATION VIOLATION (VIOLATION OF VEHICLE OFFENDER---JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL700 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE156 JED LANE APT. 156 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---KENNEDY, ERIC ADAM240 OLD STATE HWY 28 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---KING, ALDEN DEANGELO3611 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---LOVELADY, RANDY LEE10922 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---LYNN, STEPHANIE A6558 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT6555 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MARTIN, RHONDA KAY10961 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MINTON, GARY MICHAEL6608 HILL BROOK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESCAPE---MIRELES, AMANDA A4776 BAKERTON ROAD RED BOILING SPRINGS, 37150Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFALSE REPORTS---MOORE, XAVIER ISIAH319 NORTH HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)---MOSELY, JULIS CALHOUN3619 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PALMER, DANA SHUNICE3829 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PATTERSON, LINDSEY KATE4769 OLD FREEWILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE102 D HARDING ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE3210 BROAD ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ROE, FLOYD EDKER3009 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)---SANDERS, EUGENE LYNN3114 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SANGA, C ZIR7518 PFIZER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SAWYER, ALANDIS RAMEL3401 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---SEIDAL, JOHNNY EDWARD4700 DELASHMITT RD #B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHAW, JASON STEWART5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN---SMITH, ALEXIS A252 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SCHEDULE VI )POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, ELIJAJUAN COVONTE503 PHOENIX AV CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---STEWART, BRANDY LYNN7886 BORK MEMORCAL DRIVE OOLTWAH, 37362Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WAMP, DANIEL FOSTER4943 GANN STORE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---WHITESIDE, CHRISTOPHER1615 MILINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDING---WOMBLE, AMANDA LYNN51 EAST AVE APT. A ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WOOD, JOSHUA SHANE2002 YOUNG ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODWARD, JOSEPH LADALE12324 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED)

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, ZACHARY JAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PROBATION VIOLATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) BODENHAMER, TROY BYRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/27/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT UNDER 500

VANDALISM UNDER 500

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

BURGLARY (OF AUTO)

THEFT UNDER 500

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE BRADEN, NICHOLAS KANE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRADLEY, ERICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROCK, CASEY PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNEY, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT) CALHOUN, BRANDON LOVELACE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARDEN, NATHANIEL BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

BUMPER LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/16/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONRY, JOSHUA WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT COX, DANNY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DAVIS, GEORGE LEON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/09/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR DIXSON, BOBBY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FRAUDULANT USE OF A CREDI

EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA) FORRESTER, JAN BRYANT

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 02/08/1947

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR GOLDISEN, ROBERT LAKE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/20/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/16/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT GREENHAW, GEORGE DAVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/28/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) HAGGARD, JESSICA RAYLENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENRY, NATHANIEL L

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOUSLEY, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA





HOUSTON, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HUGHES, JAMIE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/20/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, TERROL EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/25/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION (VIOLATION OF VEHICLE OFFENDER JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/18/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) KENNEDY, ERIC ADAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR KING, ALDEN DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/14/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC LOVELADY, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT LYNN, STEPHANIE A

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MARTIN, RHONDA KAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MINTON, GARY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/13/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

ESCAPE MIRELES, AMANDA A

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS MOORE, XAVIER ISIAH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY) MOSELY, JULIS CALHOUN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/26/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PATTERSON, LINDSEY KATE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/05/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROE, FLOYD EDKER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA) SANDERS, EUGENE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/18/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANGA, C ZIR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SAWYER, ALANDIS RAMEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE SEIDAL, JOHNNY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/29/1971

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ALEXIS A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/10/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SCHEDULE VI )

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, ELIJAJUAN COVONTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) STEWART, BRANDY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WAMP, DANIEL FOSTER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER WHITESIDE, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING WOMBLE, AMANDA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WOOD, JOSHUA SHANE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

