 Thursday, February 16, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, ZACHARY JAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • PROBATION VIOLATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BODENHAMER, TROY BYRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT UNDER 500
  • VANDALISM UNDER 500
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • BURGLARY (OF AUTO)
  • THEFT UNDER 500
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
  • POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
BRADEN, NICHOLAS KANE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRADLEY, ERICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROCK, CASEY PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNEY, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
CALHOUN, BRANDON LOVELACE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARDEN, NATHANIEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONRY, JOSHUA WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
COX, DANNY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, GEORGE LEON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
DIXSON, BOBBY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FRAUDULANT USE OF A CREDI

EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
FORRESTER, JAN BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 02/08/1947
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
GOLDISEN, ROBERT LAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/20/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
GREENHAW, GEORGE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/28/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
HAGGARD, JESSICA RAYLENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENRY, NATHANIEL L
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOUSLEY, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


HOUSTON, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HUGHES, JAMIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, TERROL EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/25/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION (VIOLATION OF VEHICLE OFFENDER
JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/18/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
KENNEDY, ERIC ADAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
KING, ALDEN DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
LOVELADY, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
LYNN, STEPHANIE A
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARTIN, RHONDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MINTON, GARY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/13/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
MIRELES, AMANDA A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
MOORE, XAVIER ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
MOSELY, JULIS CALHOUN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/26/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PATTERSON, LINDSEY KATE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROE, FLOYD EDKER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
SANDERS, EUGENE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/18/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANGA, C ZIR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SAWYER, ALANDIS RAMEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
SEIDAL, JOHNNY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ALEXIS A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/10/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SCHEDULE VI )
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, ELIJAJUAN COVONTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
STEWART, BRANDY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WAMP, DANIEL FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
WHITESIDE, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING
WOMBLE, AMANDA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOOD, JOSHUA SHANE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODWARD, JOSEPH LADALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN


February 16, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 15, 2017

Welfare Fraud Bill Passes 1st Committee Hurdle

February 15, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 3-9


Opinion

Nothing Hurts More Than Seeing Families Torn Apart - And Response

I've watched footage of immigrants, some who came to the U.S. as children and have lived here for decades, being separated from their children. For many, America is the only country they've ever known. Don't believe all the hype that only those being deported are felons. For some their only crime is being in America without the proper paperwork.   Watching those individuals ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Mid-Week Musings

My ‘morning reading’ was no different on Tuesday than any other day but, obviously there was a lot of Valentine’s this-and-that about everywhere you looked. NBC.com had a feature about Valentine’s Day rip-offs – with $18 billion (with a ‘b’) in play this year the slicks are out there. But it was the headline that caught my eye and, through the middle of February, it is far and away ... (click for more)

Sports

Ooltewah Sweeps Soddy-Daisy In 5-3A Tournament

It has been a tough season for the Ooltewah and Soddy-Daisy boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. That’s why all four squads were playing on the first night of the District 5-3A tournament at Soddy-Daisy High School. Ooltewah swept the Wednesday games and remained alive in the tournament, but things get a lot harder from here on out. The No. 6-seeded Owls (9-14) used ... (click for more)

Traditional State Wrestling Starts Thursday In Franklin

That marathon known as high school wrestling season is down to the final stretch. We’re in that final mile where only the fittest and most determined will prevail. Those long practices are in the past and those drills that challenge each individual are also in the rear-view mirror.  All the hard work and dedication to one of the toughest sports on earth will be rewarded ... (click for more)


