Federal Jury Finds Doggart Guilty Of All Counts; He Is Taken Into Custody

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A federal jury on Thursday afternoon found Robert Doggart guilty of all counts.

Judge Curtis Collier than ordered him taken into custody.

The jury deliberated 16 hours over three days. At one time the jury indicated it was deadlocked, but the judge asked the jury to continue trying.

Doggart was charged with planning a militia attack against a Muslim community in New York state.

Attorneys asked that Doggart be allowed to remain on home detention, saying he had not had any problems while free for the past 22 months.

It was also argued that Doggart has significant health problems, including heart trouble. Judge Collier said it is not uncommon for an individual of that age to have health difficulties.

The judge said that attorneys can file additional information about his health and he would consider their arguments later.

Attorney Leslie Cory said Doggart might be at-risk in a local jail.

Jude Collier said he was concerned that Doggart might still be a threat against Islamberg, the Muslim settlement near Hancock, NY that he had targeted.

He said Doggart had a fixation and obsession with Islamberg, and he said he might reason that since he might be spending the remainder of his days in prison, that this would be his last chance to act.

Judge Collier also said that Doggart had not shown any remorse.

He was found guilty of solicitation to commit a terrorist act, solicitation to commit arson, and two counts of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.

Sentencing will be May 31.

His recommended sentencing range has not yet been determined.