Alexander Responds To Selection Of Acosta To Serve As Labor Secretary

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Senate labor committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement on the selection of Alexander Acosta to serve as U.S. Secretary of Labor:

“Mr. Acosta’s nomination is off to a good start because he’s already been confirmed by the Senate three times. He has an impressive work and academic background. We will schedule a hearing promptly after his nomination papers arrive in the Senate, and I look forward to exploring his views on how American workers can best adjust to the rapidly changing workplace.”