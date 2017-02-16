 Thursday, February 16, 2017 63.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Alexander Responds To Selection Of Acosta To Serve As Labor Secretary

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Senate labor committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement on the selection of Alexander Acosta to serve as U.S. Secretary of Labor:

“Mr. Acosta’s nomination is off to a good start because he’s already been confirmed by the Senate three times. He has an impressive work and academic background. We will schedule a hearing promptly after his nomination papers arrive in the Senate, and I look forward to exploring his views on how American workers can best adjust to the rapidly changing workplace.”


February 16, 2017

Roland Price, 23, Arrested For Tuesday Shooting

February 16, 2017

Valentine’s Day Shoplifter Steals Razors And Headlight Assembly In Dalton

February 16, 2017

Vanessa Benson, 36, Arrested In Whitfield County After Forging Sheriff's Department Officers' Names


Roland Price, 23, was arrested on Thursday, for a shooting on Tuesday, at 800 W. 14th Street Court. Robert Blocker, 36, was the victim, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.   ... (click for more)

Dalton Police are seeking the identity of a man who stole a package of razors on Valentine's Day. The incident happened on Tuesday, between  5:30 and 5:45 p.m . The suspect, a ... (click for more)

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Vanessa Benson, 36, after it was determined she had been forging sheriff’s department officers' names on documents and submitting the documents ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Roland Price, 23, Arrested For Tuesday Shooting

Roland Price, 23, was arrested on Thursday, for a shooting on Tuesday, at 800 W. 14th Street Court. Robert Blocker, 36, was the victim, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.   Organized Crime and Violent Crimes Bureau investigators as well as the Chattanooga Housing Authority Police and T.D.O.C.- Community Supervision, were involved in  the arrest of Price. ... (click for more)

Valentine’s Day Shoplifter Steals Razors And Headlight Assembly In Dalton

Dalton Police are seeking the identity of a man who stole a package of razors on Valentine's Day. The incident happened on Tuesday, between  5:30 and 5:45 p.m . The suspect, a white male with dark shaggy hair and patchy facial hair, entered the store and can be seen on a store surveillance camera concealing a package of razor blades in his pants. Later, he is seen ... (click for more)

Opinion

Welcome To Dr. Beverly Davenport

Dear Dr. Beverly Davenport, Welcome to Knoxville and becoming the first female chancellor in UTK history. Our wonderful University has been run too long by the "good ole boys," network which has brought in a succession of mediocre at best presidents/chancellors. You have a great opportunity to lead the Knoxville campus to its goal of becoming a Top 25 public university. One ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Mid-Week Musings

My ‘morning reading’ was no different on Tuesday than any other day but, obviously there was a lot of Valentine’s this-and-that about everywhere you looked. NBC.com had a feature about Valentine’s Day rip-offs – with $18 billion (with a ‘b’) in play this year the slicks are out there. But it was the headline that caught my eye and, through the middle of February, it is far and away ... (click for more)

Sports

Daniels, Soddy-Daisy Boys Basketball Coach, Has Resigned

Soddy-Daisy boys’ basketball coach Reid Daniels has resigned his position, citing family reasons for a decision that came only hours after the Trojans’ 2016-17 season ended Wednesday night with a 64-54 loss against Ooltewah. Soddy-Daisy finished 2-24, losing their final three games and 23 out of the last 24. The Trojans defeated Sale Creek twice during the season. “Obviously, ... (click for more)

Traditional State Wrestling Starts Thursday In Franklin

That marathon known as high school wrestling season is down to the final stretch. We’re in that final mile where only the fittest and most determined will prevail. Those long practices are in the past and those drills that challenge each individual are also in the rear-view mirror.  All the hard work and dedication to one of the toughest sports on earth will be rewarded ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors