Thursday, February 16, 2017

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts



II. Roll Call – City Manager

Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____



III. Invocation – IV. Pledge of Allegiance –



V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction:



A. February 7, 2017 Agenda Work Session



B. February 7, 2017 Commission Meeting



VI.

Communication from the MayorVII. Commissioner’s Report A. Vice Mayor PierceB. Commissioner Ed LeCompte C. Commissioner Terry PopeD. Commissioner Carol RoseVIII. City Manager ReportIX. Unfinished Business –A. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1081 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAPS OF THIS CITY TO REZONE PROPERTY AT 4708 DAYTON BOULEVARD FROM C-1 COMMERCIAL TO L-1 LIGHT MANUFACTURING, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS (SECOND AND FINAL READING)X. New BusinessA. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1083 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, TO AMEND ORDINANCE NO. 16-1080 WITH RESPECT TO SIGHT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS (FIRST READING)B. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1150 – A RESOLUTION APPROVING AN INTELOCAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN HAMILTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, RELATING TO PROPERTY REAPPRAISAL FEESC. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1151 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING A CONTRACT WITH OLD DOMINION BRUSH COMPANY IN THE AMOUNT OF $30,637.50 FOR THE PURCHASE OF A LEAF MACHINE FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKSXI. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about Red Bank business (3 minute limit)XII. Adjournment